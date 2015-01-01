पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Sikar
  • Surrender Bride Shot Dead In One sided Love, Bride Also Injured By Pellets, Shot In The Leg Of A Crook In Retaliation By Police

खुलासा:एकतरफा इश्क में सरे राह दुल्हें को मारी गोली, छर्रे से दुल्हन भी जख्मी,  पुलिस की जवाबी कार्रवाई में एक बदमाश के पैर में लगी गोली

सीकर6 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दुल्हा दुल्हन की कार पर देशी कट्‌टा से हमला करने का मामला

नीमकाथाना में दुल्हा-दुल्हन पर फायरिंग मामले में पुलिस खुलासे के बेहद करीब है। पुलिस ने दो बदमाशों को पाटन के बारांधूणी मंदिर इलाके से पकड़ा है। हालांकि अभी भी एक बदमाश फरार है। पकड़ने के दौरान पुलिस पर भी बदमाशों ने फायरिंग की थी, जिसमें थानाप्रभारी नरेंद्र सिंह बाल-बाल बचे। जवाबी कार्रवाई में बदमाश इंद्राज गुर्जर के पैर में पुलिस की गोली लगी है। पुलिस ने उसको गिरफ्तार करके इलाज के लिए अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया है।

पुलिस को पूछताछ में जानकारी मिली है कि हमलावर में से एक दुल्हन से एकतरफा इश्क करता था। उसकी शादी को लेकर दुल्हन को भी पहले धमका चुका था। जब उसकी धमकियों का कोई असर नहीं हुआ तो उसने दुल्हे को मारने की ठान ली। इसके लिए उसने अपने दो साथियों के साथ बीच राह कार को रुकवाकर उसमें सवार दुल्हे पर देशी कट्‌टे से दो फायर किए। जिसके छर्रे नजदीक बैठी दुल्हन को भी लगे।

इसके बाद बदमाश बाइक लेकर पुलिस से छिपने के लिए बारांधूणी मंदिर में जाकर छिप गए। पाटन थानाधिकारी को इस बारे में जानकारी मिली तो वे मंदिर में पहुंचे। यहां पर पुलिस को देख उन्होंने फायरिंग कर दी। छर्रे थानाधिकारी के नजदीक से निकले, इसके बाद पुलिस ने जवाबी फायरिंग की तो बदमाश इंद्राज गुर्जर के पैरों में गोली लगी।

दरअसल हमला करने वाले बदमाश दुल्हन के गांव हेमराजपुरा के नजदीकी गांव के है। बदमाश विदाई के समय से पीछा कर रहे थेँ। जब गांव से दूर आने और भ्रागने के लिए सही रास्ता देख दुल्हें की कार काे रुकवाने की कोशिश की। जब कार नहीें रुकी तो बाइक सवार इंद्राज गुर्जर और कालू सैनी ने एक साथी के साथ मिलकर उन पर हमला कर दिया।

उल्लेखनीय है कि दुल्हा और दुल्हन की हालत गंभीर है जिसके बाद दोनों को जयपुर रैफर कर दिया। वहीं नीमकाथाना में जुटे लोगों ने रास्ता जाम कर बदमाशों को कड़ी सजा की मांग की है।

