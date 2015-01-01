पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आदेश:निलंबित पंस. सदस्य की पत्नी का कल बोर्ड से मेडिकल, तब पता चलेगा कौन सच्चा-कौन झूठा

सीकर4 घंटे पहले
  • लक्ष्मणगढ़ पंचायत समिति के प्रधान के चुनाव से जुड़ा है मामला, पंचायत राज विभाग ने दिए आदेश

लक्ष्मणगढ़ पंचायत समिति प्रधान के चुनाव में निर्वाचित सदस्य के तीसरी संतान के मामले की जांच के लिए मेडिकल बोर्ड का गठन किया गया है। वार्ड 18 से निर्वाचित पंस सदस्य विजेंद्र की पत्नी अंजूू को 18 दिसंबर को मेडिकल बोर्ड के समक्ष उपस्थित होने के लिए पाबंद किया है।

नोटिस तामील नहीं होने पर समाचार पत्र में नोटिस की सार्वजनिक सूचना जारी की गई है। पंचायत समिति के वार्ड 18 के निर्वाचित सदस्य के निलंबन पर अब प्रशासन भी सबूत जुटाने लगा। ताकि कोर्ट में अपना पक्ष मजबूती से रख सके।

पंचायतीराज विभाग की अतिरिक्त आयुक्त व संयुक्त सचिव तृतीय ने मेडिकल बोर्ड का गठन कर तीन दिन में जांच कर रिपोर्ट भेजने के आदेश दिए हैं। गौरतलब है कि लक्ष्मणगढ़ पंचायत समिति के वार्ड 18 के निर्वाचित सदस्य विजेन्द्र कुमार की पत्नी अंजू देवी के 3 दिसंबर को तीसरी संतान होने के संबंध में लक्ष्मणगढ़ तहसीलदार ने जांच में पुष्टि की थी। इसके आधार पर 9 दिसंबर को विजेन्द्र कुमार को पंचायत समिति सदस्य से निलंबित कर दिया गया।
यह है मामला, दोनों दलों को बराबर वोट तो लॉटरी से हुआ फैसला

25 सदस्यीय पंचायत समिति में भाजपा को 13, कांग्रेस को 11 व निर्दलीय को एक सीट पर जीत दर्ज हुई थी। प्रधान के चुनाव में भाजपा के एक सदस्य की योग्यता को तीन संतान के आरोप के आधार पर चुनौती दे दी गई। निर्वाचन विभाग ने मतदान करवाकर देर रात मतगणना करवाई। जिसमें उस मत को शामिल नहीं करने पर भाजपा व कांग्रेस के उम्मीदवार को 12-12 मत मिले। मत बराबर होने पर लॉटरी निकाली गई। जिसमें कांग्रेस उम्मीदवार को विजेता घोषित किया गया।

कलेक्टर के आदेश पर मेडिकल बोर्ड गठित, मजबूत पक्ष रखने की तैयारी में जुटा प्रशासन

जिला कलेक्टर ने मेडिकल बोर्ड के संबंध में आदेश जारी कर दिए है। कल्याण अस्पताल के प्रमुख चिकित्सा अधिकारी ने अंजू देवी के तीसरी संतान होने के जांच के लिए मेडिकल बोर्ड का गठन कर दिया। बोर्ड को तीन दिन में जांच रिपोर्ट देनी होगी। इस मामले में अंजू देवी को राजकीय कल्याण अस्पताल में मेडिकल बोर्ड के समक्ष 18 दिसंबर को दिन में 11 बजे उपस्थिति होने के लिए लक्ष्मणगढ़ के विकास अधिकारी की ओर से तामीली नोटिस जारी किया गया है।

निलंबित किए गए नवनिर्वाचित सदस्य की ओर से पंचायतीराज के आदेश के खिलाफ कोर्ट में वाद दायर किया गया था। कोर्ट के हस्तक्षेप से ही पस. सदस्य को बंद लिफाफे में वोट का अधिकार दिया गया। इस मामले में 23 दिसंबर तक को संबंधित पक्षकार को कोर्ट में जवाब पेश करना है। ऐसे में प्रशासन भी कोर्ट की तारीख से पहले अपना पक्ष मजबूती से तैयार कर रहा है।

