कोरोना की दूसरी लहर:निगेटिव आने के बाद भी मरीजों में लक्षण, क्लोज कॉन्टेक्ट से पूरा परिवार हो रहा संक्रमित

सीकर36 मिनट पहले
  • सर्दियों में पॉजिटिव मरीज के मुंह से निकलने वाले ड्रोप्लेट्स ज्यादा समय तक जिंदा रह रहे हैं, इसलिए पूरा परिवार हो रहा संक्रमित

यह खबर उन लाेगाें के लिए है जाे काेराेना से जंग जीतने के बाद बेफ्रिक घूम रहे हैं। ऐसे लाेग अब तक यही साेच कर चल रहे हैं कि उनके शरीर में काेराेना से लड़ने की एंटीबॉडी बन चुकी है। इस कारण वे सुरक्षित हैं, लेकिन ऐसा नहीं है। अब एक बार पॉजिटिव होने के तीन माह बाद फिर पॉजिटिव मिल रहे हैं जाे काेराेना संक्रमित हाेकर ठीक हाे चुके हैं, लेकिन दोबारा तबीयत बिगड़ी और जांच कराई तो वे फिर से पॉजिटिव निकले हैं। जिले में अभी दो ऐसे मरीज सामने आ चुके हैं जो दूसरी बार पॉजिटिव आए हैं। दोनों स्वास्थ्य विभाग से जुड़े हुए हैं। इनमें एक एसके हॉस्पिटल का डॉक्टर है और एक सीएमएचओ ऑफिस का स्टाफकर्मी शामिल है। दोनों को पॉजिटिव से निगेटिव हुए अभी दाे माह हुए थे। इनकी दोबारा तबीयत बिगड़ी और जांच कराई तो वे पॉजिटिव मिले हैं।

इसी कारण स्वास्थ्य विभाग के माथे पर एक बार फिर चिंता की लकीरें आ गई हैं। काेराेना मरीजों के लिए प्लाज्मा इसी कारण लिया जा रहा था कि उनके शरीर में एंटीबॉडी बन चुकी है, लेकिन अब फिर से संक्रमित हाेने के मामले सामने आने के बाद विशेषज्ञ असमंजस में हैं। क्योंकि जो मरीज पॉजिटिव से निगेटिव हुए हैं, उन सभी की एंटीबाॅडी जांच भी नहीं हुई है। इसलिए यह जानकारी नहीं मिल पा रही है कि निगेटिव हुए मरीजों में कोरोना वायरस से लड़ने के लिए ताकत आई है या नहीं।

अंचल में अब सर्दियां बढ़ने के साथ ही संक्रमण का खतरा दोगुना हो गया है। क्योंकि पॉजिटिव मरीज से निकलने वाले ड्रोप्लेट्स ज्यादा समय तक जिंदा रह रहा है। इसलिए अगर एक परिवार में एक जना पॉजिटिव मिल रहा है तो उसके परिवार की सैंपलिंग कराने पर सभी सदस्य संक्रमित मिल रहे हैं। सबसे ज्यादा खराब दशा सीकर शहर की है। यहां परिवार में एक सदस्य के पॉजिटिव मिलने पर पूरा परिवार चपेट में आ रहा है।
एक्सपर्ट की राय : सर्दी के मौसम में संक्रमण बढ़ने का खतरा

पॉजिटिव मरीजों की एचआरसीटी जांच से जुड़े डॉ. विजय मूंड का कहना है कि कोरोना वायरस फिर से विकराल होता जा रहा है। अब सर्दियां बढ़ी हैं। मरीज खांसता है तो मुंह से ड्रोप्लेट्स निकलते हैं। सर्दी में ये ड्रोप्लेट्स ज्यादा समय तक जिंदा रहते हैं। जितनी ज्यादा सर्दी होगी, उतनी ही ज्यादा मुश्किलें बढ़ेगी। हमारा कल्चर ऐसा है कि सर्दियों में लोग क्लोज कॉन्टेक्ट में ज्यादा रहेंगे तो संक्रमण भी बढ़ेगा। डॉ. विजय ने बताया कि फिलहाल लक्षण वाले मरीज ज्यादा आ रहे हैं। रिकवर होने के बाद पीड़ित मरीज के फेफड़े 30 फीसदी तक डैमेज मिल रहे हैं। कोरोना वायरस दूरगामी परिणाम दिखाएगा। मेडिकल कॉलेज के माइक्रो बायोलॉजिस्ट डॉ. सुरेन्द्र पूनिया ने बताया कि काेविड पॉजिटिव से निगेटिव हाेने के बाद शरीर में तीन माह वायरस मौजूद रहता है। हालांकि ये वायरस मृत अवस्था में रहता है। आरटीपीसीआर जांच कराई जाती है तो मरीज पॉजिटिव आ जाता है। डॉ. पूनिया ने बताया कि संक्रमण और बीमारी दाे अलग-अलग बातें हैं। संक्रमण तब हाेता है जब काेई वायरस हमारे शरीर में चला जाता है और बीमारी तब हाेती है जब वायरस मल्टीप्लाई हाेना शुरू हाे जाता है। इसलिए मरीज कई दिनों तक पॉजिटिव ही रहता है। एंटी बॉडी भी देरी से बनती है।

जिले में 33 नए कोरोना पॉजिटिव : तीन डॉक्टरों के परिजन भी संक्रमित

जिले में मंगलवार को 33 नए कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिले। अब तक कोरोना वायरस से 7750 संक्रमित हो चुके हैं। इनमंे से 6126 लोग स्वस्थ हो चुके हैं। पूर्व संक्रमित 13 व्यक्ति मंगलवार को डिस्चार्ज किए गए, जबकि 1555 मरीज उपचाराधीन हैं। मंगलवार को तीन पॉजिटिव डॉक्टरों के परिवार जन भी संक्रमित मिले हैं। ये डॉक्टर पहले भी पॉजिटिव आ चुके हंै। इसके अलावा मंगलवार को सीकर शहर में 22, फतेहपुर ब्लाॅक में एक, कूदन ब्लाक में दो, लक्ष्मणगढ़ ब्लाॅक में एक, नीमकाथाना ब्लॉक में तीन और पिपराली ब्लॉक में दो व दांता ब्लाॅक में दो नए कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिले हैं।

स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने संबंधित क्षेत्र में कन्टेनमेंट जोन बनाकर कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी है। विभाग की ओर से स्प्रे, सैंपलिंग व सेनेटाइजेशन की गतिविधि की गई है। विभाग की ओर से अब तक एक लाख आठ हजार 832 सैंपल की जांच की गई है। इनमें से 99 हजार 406 की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव प्राप्त हुई है। 466 सैंपल प्रक्रियाधीन हैं। रिकवरी दर 79.05 फीसदी है।

