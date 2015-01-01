पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना काल में अिधकारियों को सौंपी निगरानी:आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र की ओर से घर-घर जाकर बांटी जा रही शिक्षण सामग्री

सीकरएक घंटा पहले
कोरोना काल के चलते छोटे बच्चों को शाला पूर्व शिक्षा प्रदान करने के लिए आंगनबाड़ी केन्द्रों की ओर से घर-घर शिक्षण सामग्री का वितरण किया जा रहा है। महिला एवं बाल विकास विभाग इस कार्यक्रम की पूरी मॉनीटरिंग कर रहा है। इसके तहत आंगनबाड़ी केन्द्रों पर कार्यरत कार्यकर्ता व सहयोगियों के माध्यम से बच्चों को आंगनबाड़ी नहीं बुलाने के बजाय घर-घर जाकर शिक्षण सामग्री वितरित की जा रही है।

महिला एवं बाल विकास विभाग अधिकारियों से इसकी मॉनीटरिंग भी करवा रहा है। हालांकि आंगनबाड़ी केन्द्र की ओर से बच्चों को सूखी सामग्री भी वितरित की जा रही है। कोरोना वायरस के कारण अप्रैल से ही आंगनबाड़ी केन्द्रों पर बालकों को नहीं बुलाया जा रहा है। नामांकित बालकों को शाला पूर्व शिक्षा के अन्तर्गत विभाग की ओर से तीन-चार वर्ष आयु वर्ग के बालकों के लिए किलकारी, चार-पांच वर्ष आयु वर्ग बालकों के लिए उमंग, पांच-छह वर्ष आयु वर्ग के बालकों के लिए तरंग व फुलवारी वर्क बुक घर-घर जाकर आंगनबाड़ी के कार्मिकों की ओर से वितरित की जा रही है।

जिन क्षेत्रों में ये वर्क बुक नहीं बांटी जाएगी, वहां की आशा, आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता व सहयोगिनी के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जाएगी। इसकी प्रभावी मॉनीटरिंग के लिए महिला एवं बाल विकास विभाग के अधिकारी आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र में नामांकित बच्चों के घर जाकर अभिभावकों से वर्क बुक देने के बारे में पूछेंगे। इसके साथ ही अभिभावकों को आंगनबाड़ी केन्द्रों पर मिलने वाली सुविधाओं व विभागीय योजनाओं के बारे में जानकारी भी ली जाएगी।

