पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

विवाद:ठा. करणसिंह के साथ की गई मारपीट के विरोध में दांता कस्बा आधे दिन बंद रहा

दांतारामगढ़22 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • प्रधान के चुनाव में भाजपा प्रत्याशी को कांग्रेस की बाड़ेबंदी से लाने सीकर गए थे

पंचायत समिति चुनाव में प्रधान के चुनाव को लेकर भाजपा प्रत्याशी को कांग्रेस की बाड़ेबंदी से लाने गए पूर्व विधायक स्व. ठा. मदनसिंह के पुत्र ठा. करणसिंह दांता के साथ कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं द्वारा की गई मारपीट की घटना के विरोध में दांता कस्बा शनिवार को सुबह से दोपहर एक बजे तक पूर्णतया बंद रहा। सर्वसमाज के लोगों ने कांग्रेस के पूर्व प्रदेशाध्यक्ष नारायण सिंह व विधायक वीरेन्द्र सिंह की मौजूदगी में हुई इस घटना की निंदा की है। सर्वसमाज के लोग बस स्टैंड से रैली निकालकर गढ़ पहुंचे, जहां ठा. करणसिंह के साथ हुई घटना का विरोध जताया। राज्य सरकार से घटना पर संज्ञान लेने की मांग की गई।

बुधवार को भाजपा प्रत्याशी मंजरी देवी कांग्रेस खेमे चली गई थी। ठा. करण सिंह ने बताया कि गुरुवार को मंजरी देवी के परिजनों ने फोन किया था कि वे आकर ले जाएं। इसके बाद प्रधान चुनाव के लिए भाजपा प्रत्याशी मंजरी देवी को लाने के लिए दांता ठा. करणसिंह व भाजपा पदाधिकारी सीकर में स्थित कांग्रेस खेमे में गए तो वहां कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं ने ठा. करणसिंह व भाजपा पदाधिकारियों के साथ धक्का- मुक्की व मारपीट की।

ठा. करण सिंह ने बताया कि वे कांग्रेस खेमे से 100 से 150 मीटर की दूरी पर खड़े थे। इसके बावजूद वहां आकर कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओ ने उनके साथ मारपीट की। इससे कंधे में फैक्चर हो गया। इसके विरोध में मुख्य बाजार, कुचामन बस स्टैंड, मदन सिंह मार्केट, रोडवेज बस स्टैंड सहित दांता कस्बे की सभी दुकानें बंद रही।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें