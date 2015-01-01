पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शुरुआती सर्दी:गजब ढहाने लगी है सर्दी, रात में ही नहीं दिन में भी हो रहा गलन का अहसास

सीकर20 मिनट पहले
सर्द हवाएं न दिन में चैन लेने दे रही है न रात को। घर में रहने पर गलन का अहसास हो रहा है। हालांकि सूरज की तपिश अच्छी लगने लगी है। लेकिन सर्द हवाएं धूप पर भारी पड़ रही है। बाहर धूप बढ़ती है तो घर की दीवारें उतनी ही ठंडी होती जाती है। सीकर में मौसम का कुछ ऐसा ही हाल है।

लगता है सर्दी के कारण सूरज देवता भी निकलने में घबरा रहे हैं। सुबह साढ़े नौ बजे तक तो उनके दर्शन ही नहीं हो पाए। देर तक लोेग रजाई में दुबके दिखे। नौकरी पर जाने वाले लोग सुबह दुपहिया वाहनों कोे स्टार्ट करने में परेशान होते रहे।

दफ्तरों में हीटर निकाल लिए गए है। ओस की बूंदों से फसलें भी नम रही। सीकर में रात का पारा 7.5 डिग्री तो दिन का पारा 21 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहा। फतेहपुर के कृषि अनुसंधान केंद्र में न्यूनतम तापमान 6.4 डिग्री दर्ज हुआ। जो मंगलवार से मामूली कम था।

मौसम विभाग ने सीकर, चूरू और झुंझुनूं में रात ही दिन में भी शीतलहर की चेतावनी जारी की है। गर्म प्रदेशों से आ रही दक्षिण पूर्वी हवाएं उत्तर की ओर बह रही है। ये हवाएं हिमालय क्षेत्र में बर्फबारी के बाद आने वाली उत्तरी हवाओं से टकरा रही है। जिससे शेखावाटी क्षेत्र में बादल बन रहे हैं। यह मावठ का संकेत है। जो फसलों के लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। जबकि इससे सर्दी में ओर बढ़ोत्तरी होगी।

