  • The Death Of Former District Chief Banarasi Meghwal, Daughter Of Cabinet Minister Master Bhanwarlal, Was Suffering From Asthma.

देर रात तबियत बिगड़ी:कैबिनेट मंत्री मास्टर भंवरलाल की बेटी पूर्व जिला प्रमुख बनारसी मेघवाल का निधन, अस्थमा से पीड़ित थी

सुजानगढ़एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बनारसी मेघवाल
  • डॉ. बनारसी की बुधवार रात अचानक बिगड़ी तबीयत
  • गुरुवार सुबह जयपुर ले जाते समय चौमूं के पास तोड़ा दम

सामाजिक न्याय एवं अधिकारिता मंत्री मास्टर भंवरलाल मेघवाल की बेटी चूरू की पूर्व जिला प्रमुख बनारसी मेघवाल का गुरुवार दोपहर निधन हो गया। वे करीब 51 साल की थीं। वे पिछले एक-दो दिन से मामूली अस्वस्थ थीं। अस्थमा की दिक्कत थी। बुधवार रात अचानक तबीयत खराब होने के बाद गुरुवार सुबह सुजानगढ़ में डॉक्टरों से जांच करवाई। तबीयत ज्यादा खराब होने पर गुरुवार सुबह करीब नौ बजे एंबुलेंस के जरिए जयपुर रैफर किया गया। रास्ते में चौमूं के पास उन्होंने दम तोड़ दिया।

पास ही मणीपाल हॉस्पिटल में सीधे इमरजेंसी में लेकर गए, जहां डॉक्टरों ने भर्ती करने से पहले ही जवाब दे दिया। शाम को शव सुजानगढ़ लाया गया। शुक्रवार सुबह 10 बजे अंतिम संस्कार होगा। इधर, बनारसी के निधन से कांग्रेस में शोक की लहर दौड़ गई। मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत ने भी ट्वीट कर शोक जताया। गौरतलब है कि मंत्री मास्टर भंवरलाल मेघवाल भी पिछले कई महीनों से गुड़गांवा के मेदांता हॉस्पिटल में भर्ती हैं।

1995 में बनी थीं चूरू की सबसे युवा जिला प्रमुख, वर्तमान हालात में राजनीतिक वारिस थीं

मंत्री भंवरलाल की तबीयत खराब होने के बाद बनारसी मेघवाल ही पिता के काम देख रही थीं। कांग्रेस की बैठकें लेने से लेकर आगामी रणनीति भी ये ही बना रही थीं। यानी वर्तमान हालात को देखते हुए राजनीतिक वारिस बनारसी थीं। जिला प्रमुख महिला एससी सीट पर भी जिला प्रमुख की दावेदार थीं। साथ ही विधायक की दावेदार भी थीं। बनारसी का छोटा भाई मनोज पिता के चुनाव में पूरे मैनेजमेंट की व्यवस्था करता है। मनोज का जयपुर में बिजनेस है। बनारसी की छोटी बहन का अजमेर में ससुराल है।

बुधवार रात साढ़े 10 बजे तक चुनावों को लेकर कार्यकर्ताओं से कर रही थीं चर्चा

अखिल भारतीय कांग्रेस कमेटी की सदस्य डॉ. बनारसी वर्ष 1995 में चूरू जिला प्रमुख बनी थीं। वयोवृद्ध कांग्रेसी नेता हनुमान कोठ्यारी ने बताया कि बनारसी सबसे कम उम्र की चूरू की पहली जिला प्रमुख थीं। कार्यकर्ताओं ने बताया कि बुधवार रात करीब 10.30 बजे तक सुजानगढ़-बीदासर के पंचायतीराज चुनाव सहित नगर निकायों को लेकर चर्चा कर रही थीं। देर रात सांस लेने में दिक्कत आने पर सुबह डॉक्टरों को बुलाया था। सुजानगढ़ के राजकीय बगड़िया अस्पताल के फिजीशियन डॉ. दिलीप सोनी व सर्जन डॉ. नरेंद्र राठौड़ ने घर आकर जांच की थी।

मंत्री भंवरलाल मई से मेदांता में हैं भर्ती, बनारसी कर रही थीं देखभाल

मंत्री मास्टर भंवरलाल मेघवाल मई के महीने से गुड़गांवा के मेदांता हॉस्पिटल में भर्ती हैं। इनकी देखभाल वहां रहकर बनारसी कर रही थीं। साथ ही पिछले कई दिनों से सुजानगढ़ विधानसभा में रहकर विकास कार्यों के उद्घाटन कर रही थीं। बताया जा रहा है कि मंत्री भंवरलाल की अभी याददाश्त कमजोर है। शरीर में हल्का मूवमेंट है। इलाज जारी है। बनारसी बुधवार को सुबह 10 बजे ही सुजानगढ़ आई थीं। बुधवार को सुजानगढ़-बीदासर के प्रधान के चुनाव में कांग्रेस के प्रधान ही बनाने के लिए बैठक ली थी।

