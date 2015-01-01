पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  Sikar
  • The Deputy Director Was Forced To Intercept The Lab Supervisor Over The Attendance, Beating And Throwing Stones In The Office

मारपीट कर मचाया उत्पात:हाजिरी को लेकर लैब सुपरवाइजर को टोकना डिप्टी डायरेक्टर को पड़ा भारी, मारपीट कर दफ्तर में फेंके पत्थर

सीकर7 मिनट पहले
उद्योगनगर थाना, सीकर

सांवली रोड पर बने कार्यालय उपनिदेशक के दफ्तर में एक लैब सुपरवाइजर ने डिप्टी डायरेक्टर से न सिर्फ मारपीट की, बल्कि दफ्तर में पथराव भी किया। इसकी सूचना पुलिस को दी गई। मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने आरोपी को शांति भंग में गिरफ्तार कर लिया।

पुलिस ने बताया​ कि मामला कार्यालय उपनिदेशक कृषि विस्तार जिला परिषद दफ्तर का है। सुबह 11.50 पर सूचना मिली थी कि एक कर्मचारी ने मारपीट कर पथराव करना शुरू कर दिया है। मौके पर पहुंचे तो लैब सुपरवाइजर रामनारायण वहां उत्पात मचा रहे थे। वहीं नजदीक डिप्टी निदेशक शिवजीराम कटारिया और अन्य स्टाफ दूर से इनको देख रहा था।

पुलिस पूछताछ में सामने आया कि सुपरवाइजर रामनारायण करीब 11.15 बजे दफ्तर आया। बाहर ही उसने चतुर्थ श्रेणी से हाजिरी रजिस्टर लाने के लिए कहा। जिससे वह उपस्थिति कर सके। चतुर्थ श्रेणी कर्मचारी ने डिप्टी डायरेक्टर का नाम लेकर रजिस्टर बाहर लाने से इंकार कर दिया। इससे नाराज रामनारायण ने गाली गलौज देना शुरू कर दिया। इसके बाद जब डिप्टी डायरेक्टर बाहर आए तो उनसे मारपीट कर दी।

मारपीट में डीडी शिवजीराम कटारिया हाथ की कोहनी, गर्दन के पीछे खरोंच आई है। वहीं जब उसको बाहर निकालने के प्रयास किया गया तो वहां पड़े पत्थर उठाकर दफ्तर फेंकने शुरू कर दिया। पुलिस की गिरफ्तारी में दोनोंं का मेडिकल कराया गया है। वहीं रामनारायण में एल्कोहल को लेकर भी नमूने लिए गए है।

