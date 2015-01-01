पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • The Government Extended The Validity Of REIT Certificates For 3 Years, While NCTE Extended The Validity For Life Time From 7 Years In October Itself.

अभ्यर्थियों का सवाल:सरकार ने रीट प्रमाण पत्रों की वैधता 3 साल की, जबकि एनसीटीई ने अक्टूबर में ही वैधता 7 साल से बढ़ाकर लाइफ टाइम के लिए की थी

सीकर35 मिनट पहले
  • सीटेट, नेट व सेट 1 बार ही पास करनी होती है तो रीट में 3 साल का नियम क्यों?

सरकार ने बुधवार को रीट के प्रमाण पत्र की वैधता तीन साल कर दी है। यह आदेश सवालों के घेरे में आ गया है। यह फैसला नेशनल काउंसिल फॉर टीचर एजुकेशन (एनसीटीई) 13 अक्टूबर 2020 के आदेश के खिलाफ है। इसमें टेट या रीट के प्रमाण पत्र की वैधता लाइफ टाइम निर्धारित की गई है। एक्सपर्ट्स मान रहे हैं कि सरकार को यह आदेश वापस लेना पड़ सकता है।

एनसीटीई के एजेंडा 7 में कहा गया है कि टेट के आदेश की वैधता पहले सात साल थी। जिसे बढ़ाकर अब लाइफ टाइम कर दिया गया है। सवाल उठाए जा रहे हैं कि जब नेट और सेट जैसे एग्जाम के प्रमाण पत्र की वैधता ही लाइफ टाइम है तो रीट के प्रमाण पत्र की वैधता तीन साल ही तय क्यों की जा रही है।

इसी समय सीमा की वजह से अब तक आरटेट और रीट के 9.43 लाख प्रमाण पत्र रद्द हो चुके हैं। अभ्यर्थी उम्मीद कर रहे थे कि एनसीटीई के आदेश को देखते सरकार प्रमाण पत्रों की वैधता की समय सीमा समाप्त कर देगी, लेकिन ऐसा नहीं होने से लाखों अभ्यर्थी निराश हुए हैं। रीट परीक्षा कराने की जिम्मेदारी माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड को दी गई है।

प्रमाण पत्र की वैधता की वजह से प्रदेशभर में रीट/आरटेट के 9.43 लाख प्रमाण पत्र रद्द हो चुके हैं

राजस्थान शिक्षक पात्रता परीक्षा (आरटेट) प्रमाण पत्र की सात साल की वैधता होने के कारण रीट व आरटेट के 7,49,992 प्रमाण पत्र रद्द हो गए थे। 4 अगस्त को 2,01,392 और 31 जुलाई को 5,48,600 अभ्यर्थियों के प्रमाण-पत्रों की वैद्यता खत्म हो गई थी।

इसी तरह 1,93,199 अभ्यर्थियों के रीट प्रमाण पत्रों की वैलिडिटी पिछले साल मई में ही खत्म हो गई थी। प्रदेश में अब तक 9,43,191 रीट-आरटेट प्रमाण पत्र रद्द हो चुके हैं। चार बार हुई आरटेट-रीट में 12,61,258 अभ्यर्थियों ने शिक्षक पात्रता प्राप्त की थी।

सबसे बड़ा डर ये
रीट-2020 समय पर नहीं हुई तो 3.18 लाख प्रमाण पत्र भी बेकार हो जाएंगे?
फिलहाल 3,18,067 अभ्यर्थियों के पास ही पात्रता है। इनमें से भी लेवल वन के प्रमाण पत्रों की अगले साल अप्रैल तक और लेवल टू के प्रमाण पत्रों की वैलिडिटी जुलाई 2021 तक रहेगी। अगर रीट-2020 समय पर नहीं कराई गई तो इन प्रमाण पत्रों की वैधता भी रद्द हो जाएगी।

सीटेट, नेट और सेट का पैटर्न समझिए, जहां प्रमाणपत्रों की वैधता लाइफ टाइम है

सीटेट : सीटेट यानी केंद्रीय शिक्षक पात्रता परीक्षा प्रमाण पत्रों की वैधता पहले सात साल थी, लेकिन एनसीटीई के निर्देश के बाद इनके प्रमाण पत्रों की वैधता लाइफ टाइम कर दी गई। एनसीटीई ने कहा कि टेट को अब जीवन भर के लिए मान्य कर दिया गया है। यह निर्णय हाल ही में काउंसिल की बैठक में लिया गया। काउंसिल की बैठक में यी भी किया गया कि जिन अभ्यर्थियों ने पहले ही यह परीक्षा पास कर ली है, उनके लिए नई व्यवस्था क्या होगी इस बारे में कानूनी सलाह के बाद फैसला लिया जाएगा। नेट : यूजीसी की नेट एग्जाम पास करने के बाद प्रमाण पत्र की वैधता लाइफ टाइम होती है। एक बार प्रमाण पत्र मिलने के बाद अभ्यर्थी उसी के आधार पर लेक्चरर भर्ती में शामिल हो सकता है। सेट : आरपीएससी की सेट एग्जाम में भी यही नियम है। हालांकि यह परीक्षा लंबे समय से नहीं हुई, लेकिन सेट एग्जाम के प्रमाण पत्रों की वैधता लाइफ टाइम ही है। अन्य : अन्य परीक्षाओं के प्रमाण पत्रों की वैधता भी लाइफ टाइम ही है। इसलिए अभ्यर्थी रीट के प्रमाण पत्रों की वैधता तय करने को लेकर सवाल उठा रहे हैं। उनका तर्क है कि जब उन्होंने एक बार परीक्षा पास कर ली तो उन्हें बार-बार परीक्षा पास करने की जरूरत क्यों है।

राज्य सरकारें बदलती रहती है और नियम अभ्यर्थियों पर भारी पड़ते जाते हैं

  • साल 2011 व 2012 : इस दौरान राजस्थान में कांग्रेस की सरकार थी। सरकार की ओर से आरटेट के प्रमाण पत्रों की वैधता सात साल निर्धारित की।
  • साल 2015 व 2017 : भाजपा सरकार आई तो आरटेट परीक्षा का नाम बदलकर रीट कर दिया गया। प्रमाण पत्रों की वैधता तीन साल कर दी।
  • साल 2020 : कांग्रेस सरकार ने फिर से वैधता तीन साल ही रख दी गई। इन नियमों की वजह से नौ लाख से ज्यादा प्रमाण पत्र अब तक रद्द हो चुके हैं।
  • रीट के प्रमाण पत्र की वैधता तीन साल तय करना पूरी तरह गलत है। एनसीईटी ने जब प्रमाण पत्र की वैधता लाइफ टाइम कर दी तो अभ्यर्थियों को सरकार गलत नियम में क्यों बांध रही है। क्या अभ्यर्थी सिर्फ एग्जाम ही देता रहेगा। सरकारें बदलती रहती है और रीट के नियम भी बदलते रहते हैं। सरकार को यह फैसला वापस लेना ही होगा। - दीपेंद्र शर्मा, अध्यक्ष, राजस्थान बेरोजगार संघ जयपुर
  • प्रमाण पत्रों की वैधता के नियमों की वजह से ही 9 लाख से ज्यादा प्रमाण पत्र रद्द हो चुके हैं। रीट समय पर नहीं हुई तो लाखों अभ्यर्थियों के प्रमाण पत्र फिर रद्द हो जाएंगे। सरकार का आदेश एनसीटीई के आदेशों के विपरित है। नेट और सेट में प्रमाण पत्राें की वैधता की सीमा नहीं है। यह मामला कोर्ट में जाएगा तो परीक्षा फिर अटक जाएगी। - संदीप कलवानिया, एडवोकेट, हाईकोर्ट जयपुर
