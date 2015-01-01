पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शख्सियत:बीबीएम स्टूडेंट‌स से जिला प्रमुख का सफर, आसान नहीं होगी राजनीति की राह पढ़िए खास इंटरव्यू

सीकर4 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सीकर जिला प्रमुख गायञी कंवर की प्राथमिकता महिलाओं की परेशानी दूर करना

घर में तो अपनी बात को मजबूती के साथ रखती थी, लेकिन अब जिले में न सिर्फ अपनी बात को रखनी है, बल्कि अपने फैसलों से सभी लोगों को राहत देनी है। खासकर महिलाओं की परेशानी को दूर करना प्राथमिकता रहेगा। ये कहना है नवनिर्वाचित जिला प्रमुख गायञी कंवर का।

जीत के बाद ससुर से आर्शीवाद लेते हुए गायञी
जीत के बाद ससुर से आर्शीवाद लेते हुए गायञी

उदयपुर के अगरिया में सेंट कांवेंट स्कूल में स्कूली शिक्षा लेकर मोहनलाल सुखाडिया कॉलेज से बैचलर ऑफ बिजनेस मैनेजमेंट किया। इस बीच शादी हो गई। शादी के बाद प्राइवेट बी कॉम किया। सात साल का बेटा है।

गायञीकंवर का कहना है की राजनीति में आने का कभी सोचा नहीं था, घर की भूमिका में खुद को ढाल रखा था, लेकिन महिला सीट होने पर ससुर प्रेमसिंह बाजोर ने उनसे पूछा। हां करने पर एक नया ही अनुभव सामने था। घर घर जाकर लोगों से वोट की अपील करने के दौरान करीब से मालूम हुआ की अभी महिलाओं को काफी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है।

घर में जिम्मेदार मां की भूमिका में
घर में जिम्मेदार मां की भूमिका में

सबसे पहले अपने क्षेञ दांतारामगढ़ में पीने के पानी की समस्या को सॉल्व करना चाहूंगी। यहां पर पानी में फ‌लोराइड अधिक है। जिसके कारण अच्छा पानी कैसे लाया जा सकता है। इसको लेकर अधिकारियों से चर्चा करके काम करूंगी। पानी के कारण सबसे ज्यादा परेशानी महिलाएं ही उठाती है। बारिश के पानी को भी हार्वेस्टिंग के जरिए रिजर्व करने पर जोर रहेगा।

गायञीकंवर का कहना है कि भाजपा ने ही मुझे आज इस पद पर पहुंचाया है। पार्टी में एक यूनिटी है, जबकि कांग्रेस में उनके ही कार्यकर्ता को भरोसा नहीं है। तभी तो उनके पार्षदों के वोट भी हमको मिले है।

सरकार कांग्रेस की होने पर जिला प्रमुख का कहना है कि हम अपनी बात को पुरजोर तरीके से रखेंगे। सरकार ने हमें जो अधिकार दे रखे हैं। उसका उपयोग करते हुए जितना लोगों का भला कर सकते है करने का प्रयास करेंगे।

