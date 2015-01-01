पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

शादी का झांसा देकर कई बार ज्यादती:एमएससी छात्रा ने जिसे पिता समान माना, उसी ने नशीला पदार्थ पिला ज्यादती की, वीडियो बनाया

सीकर20 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
आराेपी द्वारा निकाह के लिए तैयार करवाया गया शपथ पत्र
  • लक्ष्मणगढ़ निवासी आरोपी के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज

एमएससी छात्रा के साथ परिचित द्वारा ज्यादती का मामला सामने आया है। आरोपी ने उसकी अश्लील क्लिपिंग बना ली तथा शादी का झांसा देकर ज्यादती करता रहा। छात्रा की शादी तय हुई ताे 20 लाख रुपए मांगे। छात्रा ने लक्ष्मणगढ़ निवासी प्रेम व्यास के खिलाफ जयपुर के विधाधर नगर थाने में मुकदमा दर्ज कराया गया है।

विधाधर नगर थाना पुलिस के अनुसार झुंझुनूं निवासी पीड़िता ने प्रेम व्यास के खिलाफ ज्यादती का मुकदमा दर्ज कराया है। रिपाेर्ट दी है कि पिलानी से बीएससी करने के बाद उसके परिवार के परिचित जयपुर में रहने वाले प्रेम ने एमएससी जयपुर से करानी की सलाह दी। पीड़िता का कहना है कि प्रेम व्यास काे वह पिता समान मानती थी। जून-जुलाई 2015 में वह प्रेम व्यास के साथ जयपुर अा गई। प्रेम ने उसका एडमिशन करा दिया और छात्रा काे यूनिवर्सिटी के पास ही छात्रावास में कमरा दिला दिया। एक दिन प्रेम ने फाेन कर छात्रा से कहा कि घर पर खाने का प्राेग्राम है। छात्रा गई तो वहां कोई नहीं था। प्रेम ने कहा कि सब लाेग खाना खाकर जा चुके हैं। प्रेम ने उसे चाय-बिस्किट दिए, जिसे खाकर वह बेहोश हो गई। इसके बाद आरोपी ने उसके साथ ज्यादती की। आरोपी ने पीड़िता के अश्लील वीडियो बना लिए और ब्लैकमेल करना शुरू कर दिया। आरोपी ने कहा कि मैं तुमसे शादी कर लूंगा। पीड़िता उसके झांसे में आ गई। आराेपी है कि शादी का झांसा देकर आरोपी ने कई बार ज्यादती की। पीड़िता के के परिजनाें काे हाॅस्टल में खाना अच्छा नहीं मिलने बताकर वह उसकाे अपने फ्लैट पर रखने लगा और देह शाेषण करता रहा।

2012 में धर्म परिवर्तन कर मुस्लिम युवती से निकाह किया था

2012 में प्रेम व्यास ने धर्म परिवर्तन कर अपना नाम अमन खान रख लिया था। इसी साल उसने फरहीन नाम की महिला से निकाह का शपथ बना भी बना लिया था। विद्याधर नगर थाने के इंस्पेक्टर देवेंद्र कुमार ने बताया कि पुलिस ने पीड़िता का मेडिकल करा दिया है और काेर्ट में 164 के बयान हाे चुके हैं। आराेपी प्रेम व्यास अपने फ्लैट से फरार हाे गया है।

पीड़िता के भाई काे फंसाया, वीडियाे वायरल की धमकी देकर परिजनाें से 20 लाख रुपए मांगे पीड़िता ने बताया कि आराेपी ने साजिश रचकर उसके भाई काे बुलाया और अपने परिचित हार्दिक से मिलकर उसकाे जुआ खिलाकर खाली कागजाें पर साइन करवा लिए। धमकी दी कि उसका भाई बीच में अाएगा ताे वह उसे जुएं के आराेपी में जेल भिजवा देगा। परिजनाें ने पीड़िता की शादी तय की तो आरोपी ने उसे धमकी दी कि वह शादी नहीं होने देगा। उसने पीड़िता की अंगूठी, गले की चेन और 13 हजार रुपए ले लिए। अश्लील वीडियो पीड़िता के मंगेतर को भेजने की धमकी दी। पीड़िता से कहा कि वह उसके पिता के घर से दाे लाख रुपए चुराकर उसकाे दे। पीड़िता ने घरवालों को आपबीती बताई तो आरोपी ने उसके घरवालों ने 20 लाख रुपए मांगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंहिटमैन बोले- बैक टू बैक मैच की वजह से वन-डे और टी-20 टीम का हिस्सा नहीं, मेरा फोकस टेस्ट पर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें