कोविड अस्पताल:अब तक की सबसे बुजुर्ग 95 साल की मोहरी ने नौ दिन में कोरोना से जंग जीती, घर लौटी

सीकर2 घंटे पहले
कोरोना हराने वाली मोहरी देवी।
  • इससे पहले राधाकिशनपुरा की 92 साल की महिला ने भी कोरोना महामारी को हराया था

कोविड हॉस्पिटल से सोमवार को सुखद समाचार आया। 95 साल की मोहरी देवी कोरोना को हराकर घर लौटी। डॉक्टरों ने मोहरी देवी की जांच रिपोर्ट निगेटिव मिलने पर सोमवार को डिस्चार्ज कर दिया। कोविड अस्पताल और जिले में कोरोना को हराकर स्वस्थ होने वाली मोहरी देवी सबसे ज्यादा उम्र की है। इससे पहले राधाकिशनपुरा की 92 साल की महिला स्वस्थ होकर घर लौटी थी। दरअसल चंदपुरा की मोहरी देवी पत्नी रामबक्स 15 दिन से बीमार थी। उन्हें खांसी, बुखार और जुकाम की शिकायत थी। मोहरी देवी को पहले से दमा की बीमारी भी है। परिजनों ने निजी डॉक्टर से मोहरी देवी का इलाज कराया, लेकिन आराम नहीं मिला। इस बीच मोहरी देवी की तबीयत ज्यादा बिगड़ गई। रुक-रुक कर सांसें चल रही थी। परिजन दो नवंबर को फिर उसे हॉस्पिटल लेकर गए।

मोहरी की रूटीन जांच की गई। इसमें रिपोर्ट नार्मल आई। एक्सरे जांच की तो फेफड़ों की हालत खराब मिली। डॉक्टरों ने एचआरसीटी जांच की सलाह दी। इसमें मोहरी देवी कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिली। हालात गंभीर होने पर उन्हें कोविड हॉस्पिटल के आईसीयू में भर्ती कराया गया। सेचुरेशन कम होने के कारण ऑक्सीजन पर रखा। तीन नवंबर को फिर सैंपल लेकर आरटीपीसीआर जांच कराई।

इसमें भी कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिली। इस बीच पल्स रेट भी काफी गिर गई। सांस फूलने और पॉजिटिव होने के बावजूद हिम्मत नहीं हारी। भर्ती रहने के दौरान जब पल्स रेट गिरी तो डॉक्टरों ने न्यूट्रिशन पर ध्यान देने की सलाह दी। कोरोना को हराने के लिए मोहरी देवी ने सुबह-शाम नींबू की चाय पी और दोनों समय खाना खाया। वह नौ दिन कोरोना से लड़ती रही।

मोहरी देवी की हिम्मत के आगे नौ दिन बाद कोरोना खुद हार गया। सोमवार को मोहरी देवी की जांच रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई। जांच रिपोर्ट निगेटिव और स्वास्थ्य बेहतर होने पर डॉक्टरों ने सोमवार को उन्हें डिस्चार्ज कर दिया।
इनका कहना है
कोविड हॉस्पिटल इंचार्ज डॉ. दर्शन भार्गव का कहना है कि मोहरी देवी अब तक सबसे बुजुर्ग महिला बनी हैं जो स्वस्थ होकर घर लौटी हैं। इससे पहले राधाकिशनपुरा की महिला डिस्चार्ज होकर गई थी। शुरुआत में लग नहीं रहा था कि मोहरी देवी बच पाएगी, लेकिन उसने शानदार तरीके से रिकवर किया है।

कोरोना वायरस विचित्र लीला है। क्योंकि मेडिकल साइंस भी अभी तक समझ नहीं पाई है। यह मोहरी देवी की इच्छा शक्ति और इम्यूनिटी का परिणाम ही है कि वह स्वस्थ होकर घर लौटी है। असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर डॉ. रघुनाथप्रसाद का कहना है कि मोहरी देवी का स्वस्थ होना उनकी हिम्मत का परिणाम है। साथ में यह संदेश भी कि घबराएं नहीं, मोहरी देवी की तरह लड़ें।

