नेछवा का मामला:जिसके हाथ 13.80 लाख रुपए मंगवाए, उसी ने रची थी लूट की साजिश

सीकर2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दो और आरोपी गिरफ्तार, लूट के रुपयाें से आराेपियाें ने खरीदी कार और घूमने चले गए थेे, दो आरोपी अब भी फरार

दिसंबर 2020 में 13.80 लाख रुपए की लूट का पुलिस ने खुलासा कर दिया है। मामले में दो आराेपियों को गिरफ्तार किया है। नेछवा के जेवली के तैयब खां और उसके भतीजे आसिफ खां की बाइक काे टक्कर मारकर तथा पिस्टल दिखाकर 13.80 लाख रुपए लूटने की याेजना सुजानगढ़ निवासी कमल सैनी ने ही रची थी।

तैयब काे 13.80 लाख रुपए देने के बाद इसी ने प्लान बनाकर अपने साथियाें काे लूट के लिए भिजवाया था। तैयब काे 13.80 रुपए देने के लिए नाैरंगसर के असगर खां ने कमल सैनी और कालू सिंह से ही ये रुपए कहीं से मंगवाए थे।

इसलिए कमल काे पता था कि तैयब रुपए लेकर बाइक पर निकला है और उसके साथ केवल उसका भतीजा आसिफ ही है। इसका खुलासा पकड़ में आए रामेश्वर जाखड़ उर्फ चिंटू पुत्र लक्ष्मणराम जाट निवासी निम्बी जोधा नागौर तथा सुनिल ठोलिया पुत्र नरसाराम जाट निवासी बांकलिया नागौर ने किया है।

नेछवा थानाधिकारी रामावतार ने बताया कि पूछताछ में दाेनाें ने कबूला कि 13.80 लाख लूटने के बाद सभी गांव छाेड़कर दूर-दराज घूमने चले गए थे। लूट के कुछ रुपए इन्होंने माैज-मस्ती में खर्च कर दिए वहीं 5.50 लाख रुपए में एक पुरानी आई-20 पुरानी कार खरीद ली थी। जिसकाे पुलिस ने बरामद कर लिया है। लूट की याेजना में कार और हथियार गाेपीनाथ नाम के शख्स ने उपलब्ध कराई थी। पुलिस मामले में फरार चल रहे गाेपीनाथ और उसके साथी की तलाश कर रही है।

कमल ने अपने साथियों को बाइक के नंबर व लोकेशन बताई
जेवली के तैयब और उसके भतीजे आसिफ को उसके रिश्तेदार असलम खान ने 13.80 लाख लाने के लिए फतेहपुर के अशगर खां के पास भेजा था। अशगर ने अपने साथी कमल सैनी और कालू सिंह से किसी दूसरे से ये रुपए मंगवाए थे। तभी कमल ने लूट की योजना बना ली। उसने अपने साथी हरिश, गाेपीनाथ, रामेश्वर, सुनिल ठाेलिया आदि काे तैयार किया। तैयब के बाइक के नंबर अपने साथियाें काे बता दिए और तैयब की लाेकेशन बताकर उनकाे पहले ही कार में भेजकर रास्ते में खड़ा कर दिया।

जब तैयब और उसका भतीजा आसिफ बाइक पर रुपयाें से भरा थैला लेकर नोरंगसर से गनडी तरफ निकले तो रास्ते में बिना नंबराें की इनोवा कार में बैठे आरोपियों ने पीछे से टक्कर मारकर तैयब की बाइक काे गिरा दिया। इनोवा कार से कमल सैनी के दाे साथी उतरे। एक के हाथ लाेहे की राड़ और दूसरे के हाथ में छोटी बंदूक थी। आरोपी रुपयाें से भरा थैला लेकर गनेड़ी की तरफ फरार हाे गए।

