ठगी:कबूतरबाज ने विदेश भेजने के नाम पर 35 लाेगाें से 25 लाख रुपए ठगे

सीकरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

विदेश भेजने के नाम पर करीब 35 युवकाें से 25 लाख रुपए ठगने का मामला सामने आया है। ठगी के शिकार युवकाें ने काेतवाली थाने में राधाकिशनपुरा के नरेश कुमार के खिलाफ रिपाेर्ट दी है। पीड़ित सीकर निवासी जाकिर चाैहान, निसार भिस्ती, विष्णु सैन, मनाेज कुमार, अफजल, आरीफ अली, मुबारिक अली, जाकिर ने बताया कि नरेश ने नगर परिषद के सामने ऑफिस कर रखा है। उसने इन्हें दुबई में नौकरी लगाने का झांसा दिया और बदले में 70 हजार रुपए मांगे। पीड़ितों ने नरेश काे पासपोर्ट दे दिए। उसने पीड़ित युवकों का डाॅक्टर हाउस की गली में मेडिकल करवाया।

वीजा व टिकट मंगवाकर भेजने काे कहा। सभी ने उसे 70-70 हजार रुपए दे दिए। आरोपी ने पीड़ितों को दाे नवंबर काे जयपुर एयरपोर्ट पर मिलने पर काेराेना जांच, इंश्योरेंस पेपर, डमी टिकट व दुबई का वीजा लेकर लेकर आने की बात कही। ये लाेग तय समय पर जयपुर एयरपाेर्ट पहुंच गए। काफी इंतजार करने के बाद भी नरेश नहीं आया। फोन भी स्विच ऑफ मिला। पीड़ित सीकर लौट आए और उसके ऑफिस गए। ऑफिस भी बंद था। युवकों ने कोतवाली में मुकदमा कराया।
पीड़ितों ने ब्याज पर रुपए लेकर नरेश को दिए थे
पीड़िताें ने बताया कि नरेश के घर गए ताे उसकी पत्नी ने बताया कि नरेश ने उससे एक नवंबर काे अंतिम बार बात की थी। उसके बाद से माेबाइल बंद आ रहा है। नरेश उसकाे फतेहपुर जाने की बात कहकर घर से निकला था। सब्जी का ठेला लगाने वाले पीड़ित आरीफ व चेता पत्थर का काम करने वाले मनाेज ने बताया कि नरेश ने जाे वीजा दिए, वो फर्जी निकले। इन्हाेंने ब्याज पर उधार लेकर नरेश काे रकम चुकाई थी।

सीकर, झुंझुनूं व चूरू के युवक ठगी के शिकार हुए
काेतवाली थाने के एसआई विजेंद्र सिंह ने बताया कि आराेपी नरेश ने गरीब बेराेजगाराें से विदेश में नौकरी के नाम पर लाखाें रुपए ठगे हैं। जिनके बयान दर्ज कर आराेपी के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जाएगी। ठगी का शिकार हाेने वाले करीब 35 युवक हैं। जिनसे 70-70 हजार रुपए वसूले गए हैं। इनमें सीकर, झुंझुनूं, चूरू तीनाें जिलाें के पीड़ित शामिल हैं।

