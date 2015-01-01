पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

अपिल:थानाधिकारी बोले- पुलिस को सही जानकारी दें ताकि अपराध रुके

दांतारामगढ़2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

महिला एवं बाल सुरक्षा तथा सशक्तिकरण को लेकर सीएलजी सदस्यों, पुलिस मित्रों व ग्राम रक्षकों की बैठक हुई। थाना प्रभारी हिम्मत सिंह व प्रशिक्षु आरपीएस विशाल सीवर ने कहा कि पुलिस प्रत्येक नागरिक की सुरक्षा व अपराध रोकने के लिए है। लेकिन प्रत्येक नागरिक पुलिस को सही तथ्यों की जानकारी दें। ताकि उस पर कार्रवाई हो सकें।

हर अपराध के बारे में पुलिस को सच्चाई बताएं ताकि पुलिस तत्परता से उसे रोक सके। महिला एवं बाल सुरक्षा तथा सशक्तिकरण के बारे में कहा कि पुलिस के साथ आप लोगों का जुड़ाव है, लेकिन इस जुड़ाव का फायदा क्या हुआ। दांतारामगढ़ पुलिस थाने में आने के बाद सबसे ज्यादा महिलाओं के साथ दुष्कर्म, छेड़छाड़, दहेज प्रताड़ना के मामले आये हैं।

आम लोगों में जागरूकता पैदा करें ताकि अपराध कम हो। आम लोगों में पुलिस के प्रति विश्वास बढ़े। महिलाओं के साथ अपराध हो या अन्य मामले हों मुकदमा दर्ज करवा दिया जाता है। लेकिन न्यायालय में मामले से बदल जाते हैं। ऐसे में न्यायालय पुलिस पर सवाल उठाती है। इसलिए आप सभी लोग पुलिस का साथ दें ताकि बढ़ते अपराधों को रोका जा सके। बैठक में सीएलजी सदस्य, पुलिस मित्र, व ग्राम रक्षक सहित अन्य शामिल थे। वहीं मुख्यमंत्री, मुख्य सचिव व डीआईजी ने लाइव उद्बोधन दिया।

रींगस. थाना परिसर में सोमवार को पुलिस प्रशासन की ओर से चलाए जा रहे आवाज कार्यक्रम के तहत महिला सुरक्षा व सशक्तिकरण को लेकर बैठक हुई। पुलिस उप अधीक्षक बनवारीलाल धायल ने पुलिस अधिकारियों व कर्मचारियों को महिला सुरक्षा व सशक्तिकरण पर जानकारी दी तथा महिला अधिकारों व नियमों के बारे में अवगत करवाया। साथ ही महिलाओं को अपने अधिकारों के प्रति जागरूक होकर कार्य करने को कहा। थानाधिकारी रघुवीर शरण शर्मा ने बताया कि पुलिस विभाग की ओर से आवाज कार्यक्रम चलाया जा रहा है।

इसके तहत महिलाओं व आमजन को जागरूक करके महिला एवं बाल सुरक्षा तथा सशक्तिकरण के लिए अनेक स्थानों पर लाइव कार्यक्रमों का अायोजन किया गया था। ऐसे में महिलाओं पर हो रहे अत्याचार को रोकने व सशक्तिकरण के लिए पुलिस को प्राप्त अधिकारों के तहत पुलिस अधिकारियों व कर्मचारियों को कार्य करना चाहिए। साथ ही क्षेत्र में संदिग्ध व्यक्ति व संदिग्ध गतिविधियां नजर आने पर पुलिस अधिकारियों व कर्मचारियों को तत्काल अवगत करवाना चाहिए। जिससे होने वाले अपराध पर अंकुश लगाया जा सके।

इस अवसर पर एएसआई जगदीश प्रसाद गुर्जर, एएसआई जयप्रकाश सिंह, हैड कांस्टेबल रामरतन सिंह फोगावट, ताराचंद मीणा, बबीता देवी, सुनीता यादव, किरण देवी, संतरा देवी, सुनीता देवी, ओमप्रकाश यादव, मुकेश, सुमेर सिंह, आशीष, मनोज मीणा, रमेश कुमार व अरमचंद ने महिला अधिकारों पर वार्ता की।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपड़ोसन के लिए खाना पैक करते टिफिन सर्विस शुरू करने का आइडिया आया, आज हर महीने 3 लाख रु. का मुनाफा - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें