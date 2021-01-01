पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  Sikar
  The Second Phase Of Collecting Funds For The Construction Of The Temple Will Begin Tomorrow Evening, MP Sumedhanand Gave An Amount Of One Lakh 11 Thousand Rupees

श्रीराम मंदिर निर्माण का दूसरा चरण:मंदिर निर्माण के लिए सहयोग राशि इ​कट्ठा करने का दूसरा चरण कल शाम से शुरू होगा, सांसद सुमेधानंद ने दी एक लाख 11 हजार रुपए की राशि

सीकर22 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पत्रकारों को जानकारी देते मंदिर निर्माण सर्मपण निधि अभियान के पदाधिकारी - Dainik Bhaskar
पत्रकारों को जानकारी देते मंदिर निर्माण सर्मपण निधि अभियान के पदाधिकारी

पहले चरण का लक्ष्य हासिल कर श्रीराम मंदिर निर्माण निधि समर्पण महाभियान अब दूसरे चरण का आगाज करने जा रहा है। इसके लिए कल शाम यानि रविवार शाम को सवा पांच बजे फतेहपुरी गेट के गणेश मंदिर से पूजा अर्चना के साथ शुरूआत करेंगे। वहीं सांसद सुमेधानंद सरस्वती ने मंदिर निर्माण में एक लाख 11 हजार रुपए की सहयोग राशि जमा कराई।

अभियान प्रमुख शंकर भारती ने बताया कि जिस लक्ष्य को लेकर पहले चरण में जुटे थे उसे पूरा कर लिया गया है। अब दूसरे चरण की शुरुआत 31 जनवरी से होगी। इसके कूपन एक लाख एक हजार एक रुपए से शुरू होंगे। अभियान 15 फरवरी तक चलेगा।

बता दे कि मकर संक्रान्ति से राम मंदिर निर्माण के लिए सहयोग राशि लेने का काम शुरू हुआ था जो 30 जनवरी तक रहा। शुरूआत से पहले जैन मंदिर में एक बैठक का आयोजन होगा, जिसमें अभियान से जुड़े युवाओं की टोलियां बनाई जाएगी। जिन्हें इलाकों की जिम्मेदारी देकर लोगों के बीच भेजा जाएगा।

बता दे कि राम मंदिर निर्माण के लिए प्रत्येक घर से स्वेच्छा राशि लेने के लिए विभिन्न चरणों में ​अभियान चलाया जा रहा है। प्रेसवार्ता् के जरिए अभियान प्रमुख ने पत्रकारों को जानकारी दी, साथ ही इस दौरान सह प्रमुख रतन सिंह बगड़ी, संघ संचालक चितरंजन सिंह और सांसद सुमेधानंद मौजूद रहे।

