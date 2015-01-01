पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  The Support Price Of Moong And Groundnut Was Less Than The Market Price, The Result 8000 Farmers Registered, Not A Single Government Counter Was Reached.

कृषि:बाजार भाव से कम रहा मूंग व मूंगफली का समर्थन मूल्य, नतीजा- 8000 किसानों ने पंजीकरण कराया, एक भी सरकारी काउंटर तक नहीं पहुंचा

सीकर16 मिनट पहले
  • 5 हजार किसानों ने मूंगफली व 3 हजार ने मूंग की बिक्री के लिए कराया था रजिस्ट्रेशन, सूने पड़े हैं समर्थन मूल्य काउंटर

कोरोना काल के बाद मार्केट में लगातार बढ़ रहे तिलहन दलहन के दामों को देखते हुए इस बार समर्थन मूल्य काउंटर सूने रह गए। किसानों को मार्केट में समर्थन मूल्य से ज्यादा भाव मिल रहे हैं। खरीद एजेंसियों के अनुसार हालात यह है कि जिले में करीब 8000 से ज्यादा किसानों का मूंगफली की खरीद के लिए पंजीकरण किया जा चुका है। जिसमें 5000 किसान मूंगफली के लिए तथा तीन हजार के करीब किसान मूंग की बिक्री के लिए पंजीकरण करवा चुके हैं। मूंग की खरीद शुरू हुए 20 दिन तथा मूंगफली की खरीद शुरू हुए 2 दिन हो चुके हैं। कार्यक्रम के मुताबिक 1 नवंबर से प्रदेश भर में किसानों से सरकारी काउंटरों पर मूंग की खरीद तथा 18 नवंबर से मूंगफली की खरीद की जानी थी। मूंग के लिए 18 अक्टूबर से पंजीकरण शुरू किया गया तथा मूंगफली के लिए नवंबर के पहले सप्ताह में पंजीकरण शुरू किया गया था।

इधर सरकारी काउंटरों किसानों के नहीं आने से खरीद एजेंसियों को मोबाइल सूचना देकर किसानों को बुलाने के प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं। श्रीमाधोपुर खरीद प्रभारी शिवपाल कुड़ी का कहना है कि खरीद के लिए किसानों को ऑनलाइन मैसेज भी किए। इसके बावजूद नहीं आने पर फोन करना पड़ रहा है। हालांकि अभी तक एक भी किसान ने समर्थन मूल्य पर उपज नहीं बेची है।

तिलहन के बाजार भाव में तेजी की वजह
तिलहन कारोबारी कैलाश मोदी ने जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि मार्केट में इस साल तिलहन फसलों की आवक कम है। दूसरा अंतरराष्ट्रीय मार्केट में तेल की डिमांड ज्यादा होने की स्थिति में भाव में तेजी आ रही है। मूंगफली का तेल 2 माह में ₹15 तक सरसों का तेल ₹20 तक तेज हुआ है। पहले मूंगफली तेल के दाम ₹138 लीटर तक तथा सरसों के तेल के दाम 110 से ₹12 प्रति किलो तक बोले जा रहे थे। फिलहाल मार्केट में मूंगफली तेल 153 से ₹155 प्रति लीटर तथा सरसों के तेल के दाम 133 से ₹135 प्रति किलो तक बोले जा रहे हैं।

दलहन के बाजार भाव में तेजी की वजह
दलहन कारोबारी विनोद गोयल ने जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि दलहन फसलों की कीमत इस बार मार्केट में पिछले सालों के मुकाबले मजबूत है। इसकी वजह है पैदावार घटी है तथा कोरोनाकाल को देखते हुए सब्जियों के साथ दाल की मांग बढ़ी है।

पैदावार घटी
वर्ष मूंग मूंगफली
2020 37500 440000
2019 42770 499310
3 साल में समर्थन मूल्य
2018 6975 4890
2019 7050 5090
2020 7196 5275
3 साल में बाजार भाव
2018 5500 4500
2019 6000 5000
2020 7000 6000

