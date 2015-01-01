पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Sikar
  • The Two Sisters Were Farewell, Firing On The Car To Kidnap The Elder Sister, The Younger Sister And Her Groom Were Shot

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अजीर की घाटी की घटना:दो बहनों की विदाई थी, बड़ी बहन को अगवा करने के लिए कार पर फायरिंग, छोटी बहन व उसके दूल्हे को छर्रे लगे

नीमकाथाना/ पाटन17 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
छर्रे लगने से घायल दूल्हा संजू व दुल्हन कोमल।
  • पुलिस पर गोली चलाई, मुठभेड़ में मुख्य आरोपी के पैर में गोली लगी, 2 गिरफ्तार

दुल्हन को अगवा करने के लिए युवक ने कार पर फायरिंग कर दी। छर्रे लगने से दुल्हन और दूल्हा घायल हाे गए। जिनकाे जयपुर रैफर कर दिया गया। पुलिस ने बाइक सवार आराेपी का पीछा किया गया ताे उसने पुलिस पर भी फायरिंग कर दी। जवाबी कार्रवाई में आरोपी के भी पैर में गोली लग गई। उसे भी जयपुर रैफर किया है। नीमकाथाना सीओ सांवरमल नागाैरा ने बताया कि शुरुआती पूछताछ में सामने आया है कि ढाणी गाेविंदावाला निवासी इंद्राज गुर्जर हेमराजपुरा की निशा से एकतरफा प्यार करता था। शनिवार काे निशा और उसकी बहन काेमल काे शादी के बाद दाेनाें काे इनके दुल्हाें के साथ एक कार में विदा कर दिया गया था।

अजीर की घाटी के पास इंद्राज अपने दाे साथियाें के साथ बाइक पर आया। बाइक काे आगे लगाकर कार काे रूकवा लिया और दाे फायर किए। जिसमें कार के शीशे टूट गए और बीच की सीट पर बैठी दुल्हन काेमल और उसके दूल्हे संजू काे छर्रे लगने पर वे घायल हाे गए।

निशा और उसका दूल्हा कार में पीछे की सीट पर बैठे थे। ड्राइवर सूझबूझ दिखाते हुए कार को तेजी से नीमकाथाना की तरफ ले गया। बाइक सवार बदमाशों ने भी गाड़ी का पीछा किया। सीओ ऑफिस के पास बदमाशों ने गाड़ी पर फिर फायर किया । लेकिन, ड्राइवर कार को सीधे सीओ ऑफिस में ले गया।

सीओ सांवरमल नागौरा के अनुसार दाेनाें घायलाें काे वे अस्पताल लेकर पहुंचे। अस्पताल में उपचार के बाद स्थिति गंभीर होने पर काेमल और दूल्हे संजू को जयपुर रैफर कर दिया गया। इधर, घटना का पता लगने पर पुलिस ने आराेपी इंद्राज और उसके साथियाें का पीछा किया। पता लगा कि बाइक लेकर वे तीनाें बाराधूणी गए हैं। यहां मंदिर के बाहर बाइक खड़ी मिली।

पुलिस अंदर गई ताे इंद्राज और उसका साथी कालू यहीं छिपे हुए थे। पुलिस काे देखकर इंद्राज ने फायर किया। एक गाेली पाटन एसएचओ नरेंद्र बढ़ाना के सिर के ऊपर से गुजरी ताे एसएचओ ने हवाई फायर कर सरेंडर के लिए कहा। इसके बाद इंद्राज और उसका साथी पहाड़ी की तरफ भागने लगे।

भागते हुए दूसरी गाेली चलाई ताे जवाबी कार्रवाई में एसएचओ नरेंद्र ने दूसरी गाेली चलाई। जाे, इंद्राज के पैर में लगी। इसके बाद पुलिस ने घायल इंद्राज और उसके साथी कालू काे दबाेल लिया। जिसमें इंद्राज काे इलाज के लिए जयपुर भर्ती कराया गया है और कालू से पुलिस पूछताछ कर रही है। जबकि तीसरा इनका साथी पुलिस काे माैके पर नहीं मिला।
पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री ने किया ट्वीट
नीमकाथाना में फायरिंग की घटना पर पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री वसुंधरा राजे ने ट्वीट किया है। जिसमें लिखा है कि राजस्थान में कानून व्यवस्था की ऐसी हालत देखकर मन विचलित हाे उठता है। क्याेंकि अब ताे यहां दुल्हन की डाेली तक सुरक्षित नहीं है। नीमकाथाना में दूल्हा-दुल्हन की कार पर फायरिंग का मामला बेहद निंदनीय है।

ड्राइवर ने दिखाई हिम्मत, गाड़ी को पुलिस थाने ले गया, घायल दूल्हा-दुल्हन जयपुर रैफर

घटना के विरोध में अस्पताल में जमा भीड़ व दूल्हे की कार।
घटना के विरोध में अस्पताल में जमा भीड़ व दूल्हे की कार।

1 माह से लड़की के परिजनों को धमकी दे रहा था, पुलिस ने रिपोर्ट तक दर्ज नहीं की

बुधराम सैनी ने बताया कि बदमाशों के खिलाफ एक महीने पहले पाटन पुलिस को रिपोर्ट दी थी, लेकिन कोई कार्रवाई नहीं हुई। जबकि उसकी पत्नी और छाेटे भाई की पत्नी जब 6 नवंबर काे रायपुर पाटन खरीदारी करने गई थी। तब भी इंद्राज गुजर्र और उसके साथियाें ने बाेलेराे कार उनके आगे लगा दी थी और इनके अपहरण का प्रयास किया था।

सरपंच ने भी पाटन पुलिस काे शिकायत दी थी। पाटन एसएचओ नरेंद्र ने मामले में ढिलाई बरती और आराेपी इंद्राज काे पाबंद नहीं किया। जिसका नतीजा निकला कि इंद्राज ने दूसरी घटना काे अंजाम दे दिया। जबकि एसएचओ नरेंद्र का कहना है कि उसने आराेपी काे पाबंद कर दिया गया था। सभी आराेपी हेमराजपुरा के पास ढाणी गोविंदावाला व आस-पास के रहने वाले हैं। इधर, दुल्हन काेमल और उसके दूल्हे संजू के छर्रे लगने के विराेध और आराेपियाें काे गिरफ्तार करने की मांग काे लेकर लाेग अस्पताल के बाहर धरने पर बैठ गए। राेड जाम किया और पाटन एसएचओ काे हटाने की मांग रखी। करीब छह घंटे चले प्रदर्शन के बाद समझाइश और कार्रवाई के भराेसे पर वे शांत हुए।

घटना पर दुल्हन के ताऊ हेमराजपुरा निवासी बुधराम सैनी ने सदर पुलिस थाने में रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई है। जिसके आधार पर पुलिस कार्रवाई में जुटी है। घटना के बाद एसपी गगनदीप सिंह सिंगला के नेतृत्व में एएसपी रतनलाल भार्गव, सीओ सांवरमल नागौरा, सदर सीआई लालसिंह, कोतवाली सीआई राजेश डूडी सहित कई पुलिस अधिकारियों की टीम लगी रही।

अस्पताल में लोगों से बातचीत करते एसपी गगनदीप सिंह सिंगला।
अस्पताल में लोगों से बातचीत करते एसपी गगनदीप सिंह सिंगला।

नाक और कनपटी पर लगे छर्रे
दूल्हे संजू व दुल्हन कोमल के कनपटी व नाक पर छर्रे लगे। सीओ ऑफिस के पास भी गाड़ी पर फायर किया। गोली ड्राइवर साइड में अटक गई। बाद में आरोपी भाग गए। बारात झुंझुनूं के सूरपुरा से दाे भाईयाें की आई थी।
एसएचओ काे हटाने की मांग, 6 घंटे प्रदर्शन
ग्रामीणों व परिजनों ने करीब छह घंटे तक अस्पताल के सामने विरोध जताया। खेतड़ी के पूर्व विधायक पूरणमल सैनी, पाटन प्रधान सुवालाल सैनी, भाजपा नेता प्रमोदसिंह बाजौर, सुंदरमल सैनी, रामसिंह सैनी, ताराचंद सैनी, गोपालाल सैनी, पूर्व छात्रसंघ अध्यक्ष विनोद सैनी आदि लोग शामिल हुए। ग्रामीण आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी व पाटन एसएचओ को हटाने की मांग कर रहे थे।

  • घटना के बाद आराेपी इंद्राज अस्पताल में पुलिस कस्टडी में है और उसके साथी कालू काे भी हिरासत में ले लिया है। इंद्राज ने पांच फायर किए थे। दाे फायर पुलिस काे बचाव में करने पडे़। शिकायत के बाद आराेपी इंद्राज काे पाबंद कर दिया गया था। फिर भी मामले की जांच की जा रही है। - डा. गगनदीप सिंगला, एसपी सीकर
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें