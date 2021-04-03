पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आरोप:महिला कांस्टेबल ने पति-सास पर कार व 10 लाख रु. के लिए मारपीट का मुकदमा करवाया

सीकर2 घंटे पहले
सदर थाने में महिला कांस्टेबल ने पति व सास-ससुर के खिलाफ दहेज प्रताड़ना का मामला दर्ज कराया है। थानाधिकारी पुष्पेंद्र सिंह ने बताया कि पीड़िता कांस्टेबल सविता निवासी जाचास ने मामला दर्ज कराया है कि 20 मई 2015 को उसकी शादी बलबीर तेतरवाल पुत्र नेमीचंद तेतरवाल निवासी दूजोद से हुई थी। उसकी छोटी बहन सरिता की उसके देवर जितेंद्र से शादी हुई थी।

शादी के बाद उसकी सास बनारसी देवी कम दहेज लाने को लेकर प्रताड़ित करने लगी।सविता का पति बलबीर नानी के गांव पुरा छोटी में गोद गया हुआ है। वह शादी के बाद उसे वहीं गांव में ले गया। शादी से पहले उसने राजस्थान पुलिस की परीक्षा दी थी। ट्रेनिंग में जाने के दौरान पति व सास ने तनख्वाह उन्हें देने की शर्त रखी।

13 माह की ट्रेनिंग के बाद फतेहपुर के सदर थाने में नियुक्ति मिली। पति थाने में आकर परेशान करने लगा और रुपए की मांग करने लगा। पति ने मारपीट की। पिता ने ससुराल आकर उसे कमरे की कुंदी खोलकर उसे बाहर निकाला। पिता ने उसके पति को 2.50 लाख रुपए भी दिए। जब उसका ट्रेफिक पुलिस में उसका तबादला हो गया तो पति डयूटी के दौरान भी उससे पैसे के लिए परेशान करने लगा। उसने 10 लाख रुपए व कार दिलाने की मांग की।

