लौटा चोर:फिर टूटे सीकर में दुकानों के ताले, कहीं से कपड़े चुराए तो कहीं से गहने, इसी हूलिए पर चोर पहले भी कर चुका है वारदात

सीकर2 घंटे पहले
एक ही चोर तीन दुकानों के ताले तोड़कर नकदी और सामान चुरा कर ले गया। इसके बाद पुलिस गश्त को लेकर सवाल खड़े हो गए है। वहीं पुलिस का कहना है कि चोर सीसीटीवी में आया है, उसकी तलाश कर गिरफ्तार किया जाएगा। इससे पहले भी आए दिन दुकानों के ताले तोड़कर चोरी की गई थी।

जानकारी के अनुसार सालासर बस स्टैंड पर एक कपड़ों की दुकान है। यहां पर रात करीब तीन बजकर 11 मिनट पर काले रंग का हेलमेट पहनकर और शॉल ओढ़कर चोर अंदर आया। उसने किसी रॉड से पहले ताला तोड़कर दुकान में घुसा। करीब 25 मिनट तक दुकान को खंगाला, 1500 रुपए नगद और 2500 रुपए के कपड़े चुराकर ले गया। इससे पहले चोर दीपू ज्वैलर्स पर भी घुसा रात एक बजकर 40 मिनट पर उसने शटर के हुक को काटा और 20 मिनट में मोबाइल की रोशनी में पूरी दुकान को खंगाल लिया। व्यापारी रतनलाल ने बताया कि सोने के ज्वैलरी दुकान में रखता ही नहीं हूं। करीब पांच चांदी की अंगूठियां चुराकर चोर लौट गया। यहां पर भी उसने हेलमेट लगाया हुआ था। बता दे कि करीब एक महीने पहले भी लगातार दो दिन तक सालासर स्टैंड के पास भी एक साथ कई दुकानों के ताले तोड़कर चोर नकदी और सामान चुराकर ले गए थे। जिसका कोई सुराग नहीं लगा। वहीं कोतवाली थाना पुलिस का कहना है कि सीसीटीवी और बाइक के नंबरों के आधार पर जांच की जा रही है। रात को पुलिस गश्त और बढ़ा रहे है।

