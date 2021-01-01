पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पलटता मौसम:दिन और रात में आया 20 डिग्री का अंतर, कल बादल गरजने के साथ बिजली गिरने, बारिश या ओले की चेतावनी

सीकर23 मिनट पहले
खेतों में मौसम का असर - Dainik Bhaskar
खेतों में मौसम का असर

उत्तर की ओर से आने वाली हवा के थमने पर पारा तेजी से चढ़ रहा है। दिन और रात के तापमान में 20 डिग्री का अन्तर हो गया है। रात का तापमान 8.5 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया, तो दिन का तापमान 28.5 डिग्री पर दर्ज हुआ। मौसम विभाग ने पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के सक्रिय होने की जानकारी दी है, जिसके कारण कुछ जिलों में बरसात या ओले गिर सकते है।

मौसम विभाग के निदेशक आरएस शर्मा ने बताया कि पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के सक्रिय होने के आसार ​हैं जिसके चलते सीकर, अलवर, भरतपुर, झुुंझुनूं, चुरू, श्रीगंगानगर, और हनुमानगढ़ में कहीं—कहीं पर बादल गरजने के साथ बिजली गिरने, बारिश या फिर ओले गिर सकते है। ऐसे में तापमान में चार डिग्री तक की गिरावट दर्ज हो सकती है।

इस बार मौसम परिवर्तन लगातार हो रहा है, जिसके कारण कभी सर्दी तो कभी गर्मी का असर बढ़ता जा रहा है। सीकर का फतेहपुर दो दफा लगातार छह दिन से अधिक माइनस में रह चुका है। वहीं तेज धूप से परेशान होकर लोग एक बार तो गर्म कपड़े उतार चुके थे, लेकिन फिर से सर्दी ने रंगत दिखाई और लोगों को गर्म कपड़े निकालने पड़े।

इस बदले हुए मौसम से किसान चिंतित नजर आ रहा है। उनका कहना है कि फसलें पकने में अब ज्यादा वक्त नहीं है। यदि नमी रहती है तो फसलों को अच्छा फायदा होगा, इसलिए अभी करीब 15 दिन और सर्दी पड़नी चाहिए। यदि इस बीच ओलावृष्टि हो जाती है तो खेती में नुकसान हो सकता है। वहीं धूप में तेजी से भी फसलें झुलसने का डर बना रहता है।

