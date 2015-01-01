पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एजुकेशन:जेईई मेन व नीट की परीक्षा के तरीके में कोई बदलाव नहीं होगा 2021 के लिए, जेईई एडवांस्ड के सिलेबस में हो सकती है कटौती

सीकर2 दिन पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • जेईई एडवांस्ड के सिलेबस में बदलाव को लेकर ज्वॉइंट एडमिशन बोर्ड की मीटिंग आज होगी

देश के इंजीनियरिंग व मेडिकल कॉलेजों में दाखिले के लिए होने वाली जेईई मेन व नीट परीक्षा के तरीके में साल 2021 के लिए कोई बदलाव नहीं होगा। जेईई एडवांस्ड के सिलेबस में जरूर बदलाव किया जा सकता है। इसके लिए ज्वॉइंट एडमिशन बोर्ड की मीटिंग शनिवार को होगी।

इसमें शिक्षा मंत्रालय, सभी आईआईटी व एनआईटी के निदेशक, नेशनल टेस्टिंग एजेंसी (एनटीए) के महानिदेशक विनीत जोशी, एआईसीटीई चेयरमैन प्रो. अनिल डी सहस्रबुद्ध्े, विश्वविद्यालय अनुदान आयोग के चेयरमैन प्रो. डीपी सिंह मौजूद रहेंगे। सूत्र बताते हैं कि जेईई एडवांस्ड का सिलेबस विभिन्न राज्यों के बोर्ड के सिलेबस के आधार पर तय हो सकता है।

सूत्र बताते हैं कि जेईई मेन की जनवरी में होने वाली परीक्षा की तारीख सीबीएसई की 12वीं कक्षा के परीक्षा कार्यक्रम के आधार पर तय होगी। यह तारीख अगले सप्ताह तक तय हो सकती है। एनटीए ने साफ किया है कि जेईई मेन व नीट-2021 की परीक्षा प्रणाली में कोई बदलाव नहीं होगा। खास बात यह है कि परीक्षा निर्धारित शेड्यूल में ही कराई जाएगी। कोरोना वायरस की वजह से शैक्षणिक सत्र 2020-22 में देरी हो रही है, लेकिन जेईई मेन 2021 की परीक्षाएं जनवरी और अप्रैल में आयोजित होगी।

आज हो सकता है बड़ा फैसला, जेईई एडवांस्ड के सिलेबस को किया जा सकता है कम

ज्वॉइंट एडमिशन बोर्ड की मीटिंग में आईआईटी दिल्ली एडवांस्ड-2020 की रिपोर्ट पेश करेगी। इसके बाद बोर्ड जेईई एडवांस्ड-2021 की जिम्मेदारी आईआईटी खड़गपुर को देगा। सीबीएसई ने फिजिक्स, केमेस्ट्री व मैथ्स के पाठ्यक्रम में बदलाव किया था।

इसी को लेकर एडमिशन बोर्ड ने सितंबर में कमेटी गठित की थी। कमेटी की रिपोर्ट के आधार पर यदि सभी आईआईटी निदेशक पाठ्यक्रम में बदलाव की सहमति दे देते हैं जो जेईई एडवांस्ड 2021 नए पाठ्यक्रम के तहत आयोजित होगी।

योजना : आईआईटी बनारस व आईआईटी पटना को जोनल आईआईटी बनाने की योजना है। इसके लिए ज्वाइंट एडमिशन बोर्ड-2019 की बैठक में आईआईटी हैदराबाद के डायरेक्टर प्रो. उदय बी देसाई की अध्यक्षता में छह सदस्य कमेटी गठित की गई थी। इस कमेटी की रिपोर्ट भी पेश की जाएगी। कोरोना वायरस की वजह से जेईई एडवांस्ड में लाखों छात्र शामिल नहीं हो सके। जैब की मीटिंग में लाखों छात्रों की निगाहें टिकी हुई है। छात्र जेईई मेन के छात्रों को भी दोबारा मौका दिए जाने की मांग कर रहे हैं।

