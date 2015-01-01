पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ठग्स ऑफ पाकिस्तान:वॉट्सएप कॉल कर 25 लाख रुपए की लॉटरी जीतने का झांसा देकर टैक्स के नाम पर 20 हजार रुपए तक ठग रहे

सीकर40 मिनट पहले
विश्वास दिलाने के लिए ठगों की ओर से भेजी गई आईडी।

कोरोनाकाल में साइबर ठग लोगों की मजबूरी का फायदा उठा रहे हैं। वॉट्सएप कॉल कर 25 लाख रुपए की लॉटरी जीतने का झांसा दिया जा रहा है। कोई व्यक्ति इन ठगों के झांसे में आ जाता है तो टैक्स के नाम पर 10 से 20 हजार रुपए ठग लिए जाते हैंं।

चौंकाने वाली बात यह है कि ठगी के ये वॉट्सएप कॉल पाकिस्तान के कोड नंबर से आ रहे हैं। इसके अलावा किसी को काैन बनेगा कराेड़पति में सलेक्शन के नाम पर ठगने का प्रयास किया जा रहा है तो कई महिलाओं के ग्रुप ने पसंद की लड़कियां सप्लाई करने के नाम पर युवाओं से ठगी कर ली है। पीड़ित युवकाें ने बताया कि उनके पास 7076275539 नंबराें से काॅल आता है। टू काॅलर में यह नंबर रिया नाम की किसी लड़की के दिख रहे हैं। गूगल पे, पेटीएम व फाेन पे पर पैसे ट्रांसफर करने के लिए 7478629709 नंबर दिए जा रहे हैं। इसके अलावा 09373663874, 07801918041 तथा +923021720412 जैसे नंबराें से काॅल आ रहा है।

एएसपी डा. देवेंद्र शर्मा का कहना है कि ऑनलाइन ठगी के मामले बढे़ हैं। पुलिस काे शिकायत देने पर आराेपियाें पर कार्रवाई संभव है। हाईटेक ठगाें काे दबाेचने के लिए पुलिस के पास अलग से साइबर टीम है। इसके अलावा सभी काे सतर्क रहने की आवश्यकता है।

विश्वास दिलाने के लिए ठगों ने लॉटरी जीतने वाले लोगों के वीडियो भी भेजे

कक्षा 12वीं के स्टूडेंट गुंगारा निवासी अनुज ने बताया कि तीन दिन पहले उसके माेबाइल नंबराें पर वाट्सएप काॅल आया। उसके स्टेट्स पर लाॅटरी लिखा था। काॅल करने वाले ने कहा कि आपके 25 लाख की लाॅटरी निकली है। विश्वास दिलाने के लिए सामने वाले ने भारतीय स्टेट बैंक तुमसर शाखा मुंबई और काॅपरेशन बैंक शाखा दिल्ली की माेहर लगा 25 लाख का बाउचर मुझे भेजा।

विश्वास दिलाने के लिए कुछ वीडियो क्लिप भी शेयर की। जिसमें कुछ और लोग दावा कर रहे थे कि उन्होंने इनाम जीता है। फोन करने वाले ने इनाम की रकम पाने के लिए उसने बदले में टैक्स के 12 हजार रुपए उसके बताए खाते में जमा कराने का कहा। अनुज को शक हुआ तो उसने नंबरों की जांच। नंबरों की जांच पर वे पाकिस्तान के निकले। इसके बाद अनुज ने फोन काटा दिया। इसी तरह पलसाना जुराठड़ा की साेना कंवर के पास 25 लाख की लाॅटरी जीतने का काॅल आया, वह महाराष्ट्र से था। उससे भी ठग ने इनाम के टैक्स के ताैर पर कुछ राशि उसके खाते में जमा कराने काे कहा। लाॅटरी की बात परिवार के लाेगाें से शेयर की ताे वह ठगी का शिकार हाेने से बच गई।

कौन बनेगा करोड़पति शो में चयन और युवतियां सप्लाई करने के नाम पर भी की जा रही है ठगी

युवतियों के फोटो भेजकर खाते में जमा करा लिए रुपए

बैंककर्मी ने बताया कि उसके माेबाइल पर रिया नाम की महिला का काॅल आया। उसने बताया कि उनकी काेलकाता की कंपनी है। जाे लड़कियां सप्लाई करती है। कर्मचारी ने कहा कि वह सीकर में रहता है ताे उसने कहा कि उसकी कंपनी से जुड़ी लड़कियां सीकर में भी माैजूद है। इसके बाद कर्मचारी काे कुछ युवतियाें की फाेटाे भी वॉट्सएप की गई।

ढाई हजार रुपए में साैदा तय हाेने पर उसने बताए गए अकाउंट पर पैसा ट्रांसफर कर दिया। महिला ने और रुपए की डिमांड की। मना करने पर महिला ने उसके नंबर ब्लैक लिस्ट में डाल दिए। राणी सती राेड पर रहने वाले व्यक्ति के पास भी एक महिला ने फाेन कर लड़कियां सप्लाई करने का झांसा दिया और गूगल पे पर साढे़ चार हजार जमा करवा लिए।
खाते में 6 हजार रुपए जमा करा लिए

रानाेली निवासी प्रकाश के पास काैन बनेगा कराेड़पति का लाेगाे लगा वाट्सएप काॅल आया। उससे पहले एक प्रश्न पूछा गया और जवाब देने के बाद छह हजार रुपए खाते में जमा करवा लिए। इसके बाद उसकाे मुंबई टेस्ट के लिए बुलाना बताकर पांच हजार रुपए और वसूल लिए। 10 हजार रुपए की डिमांड की ताे उसने मना कर दिया। इसके बाद सामने वाले ने प्रकाश के नंबर ब्लैक लिस्ट में डाल दिए।
एक्सपर्ट व्यू: ठग सोशल मीडिया, टेलीकॉम कंपनियों से जुटाते हैं लोगों के फोन नंबर

(पुलिस एंड डिफेन्स ट्रेनर) साइबर एक्सपर्ट उम्मेद मील के अनुसार साइबर अपराधी वॉट्सएप, फेसबुक जैसे सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफाॅर्म, शॉपिंग मॉल, अस्पतालों, दुकानों व टेलीकॉम कंपनियों के कर्मचारियों से लोगों के मोबाइल नंबर जुटाते हैं। ऑनलाइन ठगी से बचने के लिए जरूरी है कि अनजान व्यक्ति का वीडियो कॉल रिसीव न करें। करें तो भी कैमरा ऑफ रखें। सोशल मीडिया पर प्राइवेट चैट के नाम पर प्राप्त किसी भी लिंक को ना खोले।

