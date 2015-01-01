पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  Sikar
  Threatened To Implicate A Friend Request Of A Judicial Officer To Become A Lawyer, He Asked For करा1 Crores Rupees And A Bungalow

ब्लैकमेल:वकील बन न्यायिक अधिकारी काे फ्रेंड रिक्वेस्ट भेजी हनीट्रेप में फंसाने की धमकी, ‌‌1 कराेड़ रूपए और बंगला मांगा

सीकरएक घंटा पहले
  • न्यायिक अधिकारी ने महिला और उसके 2 सहयाेगियाें के खिलाफ एमपी के नीमच में कराया मुकदमा

एमपी के नीमच की महिला ने खुद को वकील बताकर दांतारामगढ़ में न्यायिक अधिकारी की फेसबुक आईडी पर फ्रेंड रिक्वेस्ट भेजी। इसके बाद अधिकारी द्वारा मना करने पर उसके साथ व्यवहार और संबंध बनाने का महिला ने दबाव बनाया। ऐसा नहीं करने पर झूठे मामले में फंसाने की धमकी दी और बदले में एक कराेड़ रुपए और बंगला देने की मांग करने लगी। न्यायिक अधिकारी ने महिला और उसके दाे सहयाेगियाें के खिलाफ एमपी के नीमच थाने में मुकदमा दर्ज कराया है। मुकदमे के अनुसार ज्यूडिशियल सर्विस में कार्यरत सुरेंद्र का कहना है कि करीब डेढ़ साल पहले अवनी वैष्णव ने उन्हें फ्रेंड रिकवेस्ट भेजी। सोशल मीडिया पर उनसे संपर्क करने लगी। पिछले साल जब वह सवाई माधाेपुर में पदस्थापित थे ताे अवनी वैष्णव आई और अपने आप काे नीमच में प्रतिष्ठित एडवाेकेट बताते हुए सवाई माधाेपुर गणेश मंदिर के दर्शन कराने की अपील की।

उन्हाेंने दर्शन कराने की सुविधा उपलब्ध कराने के निर्देश दे दिए। इस दाैरान अवनी ने उनके स्टाफ से माेबाइलनंबर ले लिए और दर्शन करके चली गई। इसके बाद अवनी टेलीफाेन पर बात करने लगी ताे सुरेंद्र ने बातचीत से मना कर दिया। जनवरी 2020 में वह लगातार फाेन करती और दबाव डालती कि मुझे अवनी के साथ व्यवहार और संबंध रखने हाेंगे। नहीं ताे वह उसे झूठे अपराध में फंसा देगी।

अवनी धमकाने लगी कि उसके भाई दीपक के राजस्थान में रसूकात है। वह उनके साथ मिलकर मुझ पर झूठे आराेप लगाकर नाैकरी से निकलवा देगी और सामाजिक प्रतिष्ठा खराब कर देगी। इसके बाद वह ब्लैकमेल करने लगी। इसके बाद न्यायिक अधिकारी ने महिला और उसके दाे सहयाेगियाें के खिलाफ मुकदमा करा दिया।

