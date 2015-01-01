पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Sikar
  • Three Degrees In The Day, Seven Degrees Of Mercury Dropped At Night, Meteorological Department Had Already Given Orange Alert

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मौसम:दिन में तीन तो रात में सात डिग्री गिरा पारा, मौसम विभाग ने पहले ही दे दिया था आरेंज अलर्ट

सीकरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सुबह 7 बजे भी छाया घना कोहरा

सर्दी अपने शवाब पर आ रही है। मौसम विभाग के आरेंज अलर्ट जारी करने के साथ ही सीकर में एक ही दिन में तीन डिग्री तो रात को सात डिग्री पारा गिर गया। प्रदेश में माउंट आबू के बाद सबसे ठंडा सीकर ही रहा। उधर, फतेहपुर में भी रात का पारा 3.5 डिग्री पर रहा। वहीं रात को घनघोर कोहरा छाया रहा। सुबह आठ बजे तक कुछ भी नजर नहीं आ रहा था।

सीकर में रात का पारा 0.5 डिग्री पर पहुंच गया। इससे पिछली रात को पारा 7.5 डिग्री पर था। वहीं दिन में सर्द हवाओं ने भी तापमान गिरा दिया। दिन का पारा 18 डिग्री पर आ गया, जबकि एक पहले 21 डिग्री तापमान था। सर्दी का आलम यह रहा कि रात को रजाई भी गर्माहट नहीं ला पाई।

रात से ही कोहरा पसरने लगा जो आधी रात से ऐसा घना हो गया कि सब कुछ दिखना बंद हो गया। यहां तक की सुबह भी भयंकर कोहरा छाया रहा। जिससे दृश्यता काफी कम रही। फतेहपुर, लोसल और कस्बों के बाहरी इलाकों में खासतौर पर हाइवे नजर नजर ही नहीं आ रहे थे। लोगों ने आग व हीटर के सहारे भी सर्दी से बचने के जतन किए।

मौसम विभाग ने शेखावाटी के तीनों जिलों में 17 और 18 नवम्बर को तेज शीतलहर की चेतावनी जारी करते हुए ओरेंज अलर्ट और 19 नवम्बर के लिए यलो अलर्ट जारी कर रखा है।

मौसम साफ होते ही पारा गिरने से पाला पडऩे के आसार नहीं है। तेज ठंड से गेहूं व चना फसल को फायदा होगा। कृषि विशेषज्ञों ने बताया ठंड जितनी तेज पड़ेगी, गेहूं व चना फसल उत्पादन उतना अच्छा होगा। पाला पडऩे के आसार कम हैं। तापमान कम होने पर सब्जियों का उत्पादन प्रभावित हो सकता है। आलू, बैगन व अरहर को नुकसान की आशंका है।

ऐसे गिरा रात का पारा

11 दिसंबर को 14.0

12 दिसंबर को 13.0

13 दिसंबर को 8.8

14 दिसंबर को 12.3

15 दिसंबर को 7.0

16 दिसंबरको 7.5

17 दिसंबर को 0.5

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें24 घंटे में सिर्फ 18 हजार संक्रमित मिले, यह बीते 6 महीने में सबसे कम, इलाज करा रहे 15 हजार मरीज कम हुए - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें