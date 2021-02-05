पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गिरफ्तारी:टोल प्लाजा पर कर्मचारियों से मारपीट, आगजनी और लूट करने वाले तीन बदमाशों को पकड़ा, शातिर आरोपी पकड़ से बाहर

सीकर44 मिनट पहले
पुलिस गिरफ्त में तीन बदमाश - Dainik Bhaskar
पुलिस गिरफ्त में तीन बदमाश

अजीतगढ़ के त्रिवेणी टोल प्लाजा में लूटपाट, आगजनी करने वाले तीन बदमाशों को पुलिस ने पकड़ लिया है। पुलिस तीन बदमाशों को पहले ही पकड़ चुकी है। बदमाशों से पूछताछ में सामने आया कि वारदात करने के लिए इनको वारदात से एक दिन पहले ही रात को ताराचंद उर्फ तारा ने फोनकर बताया कि साथी रघुवीर उर्फ रघु को नौकरी से निकाल दिया और उसके बकाया रुपए भी नहीं दे रहे है। मांगने पर देख लेने की धमकी देते है। मुख्य आरोपी रघु अभी फरार है।

इस पर मनोहरपुर के गढ़वालों की ढाणी तन सुराणा निवासी रोशन गढ़वाल, चंदवाजी के लखेर में टीबा की ढाणी निवासी सुरेंद्र गुर्जर, चक मनोहरपुर निवासी ललित कुमार वर्मा ने अपने दोस्तों के साथ 15 जनवरी को तड़के पांच बजे आए और टोल पर मौजूद लोगों से मारपीट की। दो लाख रुपए कैश ले गए। टोल बूथ पर पेट्रोल डालकर आग लगा दी।

मामले की जानकारी मिलने पर मौके पर पुलिस पहुंची तो पता चला कि रघु गुर्जर टोल पर काम करता था, लेकिन पिछले कई दिनों से लगातार गड़बड़ी कर रहा है। इसको लेकर टोल से उसको हटा दिया। इससे नाराज रघु ने अपने दोस्तों सुमित पारीक, कमलेश बावरिया और ताराचंद उर्फ तारा को जानकारी दी। सभी ने मिलकर टोलकर्मियों को सबक सिखाने के लिए रात को ही योजना बनाई और सुबह धावा बोल दिया।

वारदात का मुख्य आरोपी रघुवीर उर्फ रघु गुर्जर अभी भी फरार है। जबकि हमला करने वाले दो दर्जन में से अभी तक पुलिस की गिरफ्त में छह लोग ही आए है। पकड़े गए बदमाशों में रोशन को हरमाड़ा थाना इलाके में खोराश्यामदास के पास एक फार्म हाउस पर छिपा हुआ था। सुरेंद्र और ललित को उनके ही गांव से गिरफ्तार किया गया है। रोशन ने बूथ की एक आलमारी से दो लाख रुपए का कैश निकालकर बूथ में आग लगा दी।

