कार्रवाई:दुश्मनी निकालने के लिए बेंगलुरू निवासी व्यक्ति ने पकड़वाया था सटाेरिये दुग्गड़ काे

सीकरएक घंटा पहले
  • फतेहपुर में की थी कार्रवाई, स्काई एक्सचेंज एप से ऑनलाइन सट्‌टा कराता था

गत दिनाें पहले फतेहपुर में दुग्गड़ बालिका विद्यालय के पास फ्लैट में आईपीएल मैच पर सट्टा खेलते पकड़ गए सटोरिये राकेश दुग्गड़ काे बैंगलुरू के एक शख्स ने बदला लेने के लिए गिरफ्तार कराया था। फर्नीचर के व्यवसाय काे लेकर दुग्गड़ की उसके साथ दुश्मनी थी।

वह शख्स जानता था कि राकेश फतेहपुर सट्टा खेलने गया है और उसने फ्लैट के बारे में जानकारी देकर उसकाे पकड़वा दिया। फतेहपुर काेतवाल उदय सिंह ने बताया कि बैंगलुरू के व्यक्ति ने बड़े सटोरिये राकेश दुग्गड़ के बारे में सूचना दी थी, जो ऑनलाइन सट्टा खिला रहा था। आरोपी के पास से एक लैपटाॅप, दो मोबाइल और करोड़ाें रुपए के सट्टे का हिसाब-किताब मिला था।

पूछताछ में उसने कबूला कि वह स्काई एक्सचेंज एप द्वारा अलग अलग लोगों की आईडी बनाकर मुंबई, कोलकाता, बैंगलुरू व अन्य शहराें के लोगों से खाईवाली और लगाईवाली का कारोबार कर रहा था। पुलिस ने आरोपी को जेल भेज दिया है। काेतवाल के अनुसार सट्टे का गढ़ कहलाने वाले फतेहपुर में सटाेरियाें का नेटवर्क खंगालने पर कई जगह दबिश दी गई। सामने आया कि इनके गुर्गे सिविल ड्रेस में इन तक पहुंचने वाली पुलिस की रैकी कर खबर इन तक पहुंचाते हैं। हालांकि दबिश देने पर कई सटाेरिए फतेहपुर काे छाेड़कर सरदार शहर फरार हाे गए थे।

एक मैच पर करीब 50 कराेड़ रुपए का सट्टा
फतेहपुर के एक सटाेरिए ने बताया कि यहां एक मैच पर करीब 50 कराेड़ रुपए का सट्टा हाेता है। आसपास के क्षेत्र में 10 बुकी वाले सक्रिय हैं और एक अटैची से सट्टे की 50 से 60 लाइन चलाते हैं। जाे अागे से भाव लेकर छाेटे फंटराें से साैदा करते हैं। इनके अलावा कुछ ऐसे चुनिंदा सटाेरिये भी हैं, जो क्रिकेट मैच के अलावा चुनाव व बारिश पर सट्टा लगाते हैं।

सीकर में सट्‌टा : ठठेरा तक पहुंचने के लिए काॅल डिटेल का सहारा
उद्योग थानाधिकारी पवन चाैबे के अनुसार सटाेरिए सुनिल व रामनिवास द्वारा सट्टे के लिए लाइन देने वाले कमल ठठेरा तक पहुंचने के लिए पुलिस ठाेस सबूत जुटा रही है। दाेनाें सटाेरियाें से बरामद हुए साताें माेबाइलाें की काॅल डिटेल खंगाली जा रही है। इसके अलावा लैपटाॅप में मिले हिसाब काे आधार बनाया जाएगा। गौरतलब है कि पुलिस ने तीन दिन पहले जयपुर झुंझुनूं बाइपास स्थित हाेटल अतिथि में सट्टा खेलते हुए सटाेरिए सुनिल व रामनिवास काे गिरफ्तार किया था। पूछताछ में इन्हाेंने कमल ठठेरा का नाम बताया था।

वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन हो गए हैं, लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं या वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

