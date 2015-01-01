पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  Sikar
  Today, The Public Will Decide The Political Future Of The Son, Daughter in law And Wife Of Veteran Leaders, The Reputation Of Veteran Leaders At Stake

पंचायतीराज चुनाव:आज जनता तय करेगी दिग्गज नेताओं के बेटे, बहू व पत्नी का राजनीतिक भविष्य,दिग्गज नेताओं की प्रतिष्ठा दांव पर

सीकर21 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • वंशवाद के विरोध उतरे नए नेता तलाश रहे हैं अपने लिए जमीन
  • खंडेला में वार्ड 12 में विधायक की पुत्रवधु का निर्दलीय उम्मीदवार से सामना, क्योंकि भाजपा प्रत्याशी ने उठा लिया था नामांकन

नीमकाथाना, पाटन व खंडेला पंचायत समिति के चुनाव में दिग्गज नेताओं की प्रतिष्ठा दांव पर है। क्योंकि प्रधान बनाने की उम्मीद में इन नेताओं ने अपने परिवार के सदस्यों को चुनाव मैदान में उतारा है। इन नेताओं को वंशवाद की खिलाफत का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। कई जगह निर्दलीय इन्हें चुनौती दे रहे हैं।

सबसे ज्यादा चर्चित खंडेला पंचायत समिति है। यहां भाजपा सरकार में मंत्री रहे बंशीधर बाजिया और वर्तमान विधायक महादेवसिंह के परिवार के बीच अभी से प्रधान की कुर्सी को लेकर मुकाबला है। इनकी पत्नी, बेटे और पुत्र वधु चुनाव मैदान में हैं। वहीं नीमकाथाना व पाटन में निवर्तमान प्रधान, पूर्व उपप्रधान की पत्नी, पूर्व ब्लॉक अध्यक्ष की पुत्रवधु सहित अन्य नेताओं ने मुकाबले को रोचक बना रखा है। भाजपा की हार-जीत का पूरा गणित निर्दलीय, बसपा, माकपा, रालोपा पर टिका हुआ है।

वार्ड नौ भाजपा प्रत्याशी का नामांकन रद्‌द होने से भाजपा की शुरुआत नुकसान के साथ हुई है। इन इलाकों में कांग्रेस खुद को मजबूती से पेश कर रही है। टिकट कटने से नाराज कांग्रेस की निवर्तमान प्रधान सिक्को देवी चुनाव मैदान डटी हैं। यहां कांग्रेस ने पूर्व ब्लॉक अध्यक्ष राधेश्याम शर्मा की पुत्रवधु ममता, उपप्रधान महेंद्र मांडिया ने पत्नी कौशल्या देवी को मैदान में उतार रखा है।

दो बार विधायक रहे फूलचंद गुर्जर के बेटे निवर्तमान प्रधान संतोष कुमार गुर्जर, कांग्रेस के पूर्व ब्लॉक अध्यक्ष व पूर्व प्रधान कांताप्रसाद शर्मा चुनाव मैदान में डटे हैं। पाटन और नीमकाथाना में विधायक सुरेश मोदी व सैनिक कल्याण बोर्ड अध्यक्ष प्रेमसिंह बाजौर की प्रतिष्ठा दांव पर है। क्योंकि टिकट वितरण इनकी सहमति से किए गए हैं। वहीं बाजौर भाजपा में पंचायत चुनाव जिला संयोजक हैं।

वार्ड तीन से विधायक महादेव सिंह के बेटे गिरिराज सिंह, वार्ड 12 से विधायक की पुत्रवधु मीनाक्षी सिंह, वार्ड 22 से पूर्व चिकित्सा राज्यमंत्री बंशीधर बाजिया की पत्नी विनोद बाजिया, वार्ड 24 से पूर्व मंत्री बंशीधर के बेटे राहुल बाजिया चुनाव लड़ रहे हैं। यहां कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी रहे सुभाष मील के समर्थक वंशवाद के खिलाफ दिग्गज नेताओं को चुनौती दे रहे हैं।

जिला परिषद में भाजपा-कांग्रेस को बागियों से चुनौती
इन तीन पंचायत समितियों के क्षेत्र में जिला परिषद के 11 वार्ड आते हैं। वार्ड 25 व 27 में भाजपा प्रत्याशियों के पर्चे खारिज होने से कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी उम्मीदवार निर्विरोध निर्वाचित हो चुके हैं। ऐसे में कांग्रेस शुरुआती दौर में बढ़त के साथ चुनाव मैदान में मजबूत नजर आ रही है, लेकिन भाजपा और कांग्रेस दोनों ही पार्टियों को बागी व निर्दलीयों से कड़ी चुनौती मिल रही है। जिप के वार्ड 16, 17, 23, 24, 26, 28, 29, 30, 31 के लिए सोमवार को मतदान होगा।

