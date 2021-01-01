पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Sikar
  • Today, Under The Leadership Of Amaram, 30 Thousand Farmers Will March On Shahjahanpur Border Against 1300 Tractors On Republic Day Against Agricultural Laws.

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ट्रैक्टर मार्च की तैयारी:अमराराम के नेतृत्व में आज 30 हजार किसान शाहजहांपुर बॉर्डर पर 1300 ट्रैक्टरों से कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ गणतंत्र दिवस मार्च करेंगे

सीकर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 20 हजार किसान सीकर से तथा 10 हजार दूसरे जिलों से कर रहे हंै कूच, दो दिन में ही 3500 से ज्यादा किसानों ने किया कूच

कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ गणतंत्र दिवस पर संयुक्त किसान मोर्चा के बेनर तले राजस्थान के 30 हजार किसानों ने मंगलवार को 1000 ट्रैक्टर व 300 चौपहिया वाहनों के साथ शाजहांपुर बोर्डर पर ट्रैक्टर मार्च की तैयारी कर ली है। ट्रैक्टर मार्च किसान नेता अमराराम के अगुवानी में निकाला जाएगा। माकपा के जिला सचिव किशन पारीक ने बताया कि हरियाणा सरकार ने शाजहांपुर बॉर्डर से धोलाकुआ दिल्ली तक ट्रैक्टर मार्च निकालने की मंजूरी भी दे दी है।

इधर दिल्ली में किसान नेता अमराराम ने सोमवार को बैठक कर तैयारियों को अंतिम रूप प्रदान किया। ट्रैक्टर मार्च शाजहांपुर बोर्डर से मंगलवार सुबह नौ बजे रवाना होगा। जहां से धोलाकुआ होते हुए वापस शाजहांपुर बोर्ड पहुंचेगा। अमराराम ने कहा कि ट्रेक्टर मार्च के बाद किसान शाजहांपुर बोर्ड पर ही डटे रहेंगे। मांगे माने जाने के बाद ही लौटेंगे।
बकरा मंडी के व्यापारियों ने निकाली वाहन रैली

बकरा मंडी सीकर के व्यापारियों ने शहर में बड़ी संख्या में वाहनों के साथ कलेक्ट्रेट तक रैली निकाल कर आक्रोश जताया। रैली कयूम कुरैशी की अगुवानी में निकाली गई। कलेक्ट्रेट पहुंचने के बाद बकरा मंडी के व्यापारियों के प्रतिनिधिमंडल ने राष्ट्रपति के नाम कलेक्टर को ज्ञापन दिया। जिसमें केंद्र सरकार के द्वारा लागू कृषि कानूनों को वापस लेने सहित विभिन्न मांगों का उल्लेख किया गया। प्रतिनिधिमंडल में आमीन सुंडा, आरिफ चौहान, शरीफ, कयामुदद्न भाटी, एडवोकेट सलीम चौहान, जावेद भाटी मुंशी, पार्षद अब्दुल लतीफ,आदि शामिल हुए।

कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ रैली आज
सीटू संगठनों की ओर से शहर में रैली निकाल कर विरोध प्रदर्शन किया जाएगा। सीटू जिला कमेटी के प्रवक्ता रामदेव सिंह टाकरिया ने बताया कि प्रदर्शन में रोडवेज वर्कर्स यूनियन सीटू,ऑटोरिक्शा चालक यूनियन सीटू, एम आर यूनियन सीटू, भवन निर्माण यूनियन सीटू व ठेला मजदूर यूनियन सीटू से जुडे़ संगठन भाग लेंगे।

राजधानी को पांच रास्तों से घेरेंगे किसान
किसानों के ट्रेक्टर मार्च कार्यक्रम के अनुसार गणतंत्र दिवस के मौके पर मंगलवार को राजधानी दिल्ली के गाजिपुर, टिकरी, सिंगू, पलवली मार्ग पर ट्रेक्टर मार्च निकालकर देशभर के लाखों किसानों के द्वारा आक्रोश जताया जाएगा। जिसमें हरियाणा, राजस्थान, मध्यप्रदेश, महाराष्ट्र, केरल, कर्नाटक, उड़ीसा, आंध्रप्रदेश, तमिलनाडु सहित देशभर के 22 राज्यों के किसानों के द्वारा ट्रेक्टर पर अलग-अलग झांकिया का प्रदर्शन किया जाएगा।
550 ट्रैक्टर व 200 चाैपहिया वाहन हुए रवाना
सोमवार को दिल्ली कूच के लिए किसान नेता पूर्व सरपंच सुल्तान सिंह खोखर, महिपाल सिंह चेलासी, सुरेश बगड़िया भडाढर, पंकज जोगिवाल कांशीकाबास, अशोक ढाका नेतड़वास, सुरेश थौलोड फागलवा, पंचायत समिति सदस्य महेश जेरठी, की अगुवानी में विभिन्न गांवों से करीब 550 ट्रैक्टर एवं 200 से ज्यादा चौपहिया वाहनों में करीब 3000 किसानों महिलाओं के साथ शाजहांपुर के लिए कूच किया। युवा किसान नेता सत्यजीत भींचर ने बताया कि महिलाओं के दल पंचायत समिति सदस्य सरोज भींचर, संतोश पारीक, रामचंद्री, सविता भूरिया, कमला रवणा, महेंद्रा देवी की अगुवानी में रवाना हुए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपिता की मौत के बाद कर्ज लेकर लाए थे 80 रुपए की रील,आज इनके बनाए एक मास्टरपीस की कीमत एक करोड़ - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser