आईजी प्रफुल्ल कुमार ने क्राइम मीटिंग ली:अफसरों से कहा-सूदखोरी पर अंकुश लगाने के लिए सामाजिक स्तर पर भी जागरूकता जरूरी

रतनगढ़एक घंटा पहले
पुलिस थाना का निरीक्षण करते आईजी।
  • कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा को लेकर बनाए केंद्रों का किया निरीक्षण

बीकानेर रेंज आईजी प्रफुल्ल कुमार गुरुवार को रतनगढ़ दौरे पर रहे। आईजी ने डीएसपी कार्यालय में सर्किल के पुलिस अधिकारियों की क्राइम बैठक ली और आगामी दिनों में होने वाली कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा के लिए शहर में स्थापित तीन परीक्षा केंद्रों का निरीक्षण करने के साथ ही पुलिस थाना मैस में भोजन भी किया। आईजी ने सालासर फांटा के पास केपीएस शिक्षण संस्थान, मारूति पब्लिक स्कूल एवं भुवालका राजकीय बालिका में स्थापित परीक्षा केंद्रों में व्यवस्थाओं का जायजा लिया।

क्राइम मीटिंग में जिले की कानून व्यवस्था की जानकारी लेने के साथ ही उन्होंने कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा व पंचायत राज चुनाव को लेकर बेहतर काम करने के निर्देश भी दिए। इस दौरान एसपी परिस देशमुख, सुजानगढ़ एएसपी सीताराम माहिच, राजगढ़ एएसपी भरतराज, सहायक पुलिस अधीक्षक शैलेंद्रकुमार इंदौलिया, सरदारशहर डीएसपी गिरधारीलाल शर्मा, सुजानगढ़ डीएसपी नरेंद्रकुमार शर्मा, रतनगढ़ एसएचओ महेंद्र कुमार, प्रशिक्षु आरपीएस कैलाश कंवर आदि मौजूद थे।

सूदखोरों से परेशान परिवादी पुलिस को शिकायत दर्ज करवाएं : आईजी प्रफुल्ल ने भास्कर से हुई वार्ता में कहा कि क्षेत्र में अवैध हथियारों की धरपकड़ के लिए अभियान चलाने के लिए निर्देश दिए हैं। क्षेत्र में पनप रहे सूदखोरी के अवैध कारोबार के सवाल पर कहा कि यह गंभीर अपराध है। लेकिन इस अपराध पर पूर्णतया रोक लगाने के लिए लोगों को सामाजिक स्तर पर जागरूक होना पड़ेगा।

अगर कोई व्यक्ति सूदखोरों से परेशान हैं, तो वह अपनी शिकायत पुलिस में दर्ज करवाएं, निश्चित रूप से पुलिस प्रशासन प्रभावी कार्रवाई करेगा। दीपावली पर क्षेत्र में होने वाले जुए व सट्‌टे पर प्रभावी रोकथाम को प्राथमिकता दी जाएगी।

