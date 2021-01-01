पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मुआयना:परिवहन निरीक्षक झाबर सिंह ने घायल को अस्पताल पहुंचाया

सीकर6 घंटे पहले
हरदयालपुरा गांव से पहले धर्म कांटे के पास सांड आ जाने से एक मोटरसाइकिल सवार गिर गया। उसका बायां पैर टूट गया। आसपास के लोग और राहगीर घटना स्थल पर एकत्रित हो गए, लेकिन उसे अस्पताल नहीं लेकर गए। उधर से जा रहे आरटीओ के परिवहन निरीक्षक झाबर सिंह ने उसे अपनी गाड़ी में बैठा कर पिपराली रोड स्थित एक निजी अस्पताल पहुंचाया।

उसका इलाज शुरू करवा कर परिजनों को सूचना दी। निरीक्षक झाबर सिंह ने बताया कि घायल दिनेश महरिया पुत्र भींवाराम महरिया निवासी हरदयालपुरा का रहने वाला है। चौधरी धर्मकांटे के सामने सांड से मोटरसाइकिल से टकराकर वहीं गिर गया। रोड पर बिजली नहीं थी। वहां भीड़ हो रही थी।

घायल युवक दिनेश महरिया बिल्डिंग कंस्ट्रक्शन का काम कर गांव हरदयालपुरा जा रहा था। बाइक पूरी तरह से क्षतिग्रस्त हो गई। उसके बाएं पैर में फ्रैक्चर है। उसके पिता को फोन कर बुलाया। निरीक्षक का सुरजन मंगावा, कांटे पर काम करने वाले पिंटू ने सहयोग किया। उन्होंने बताया कि सड़क हादसे में घायल व्यक्ति को तुरंत अस्पताल पहुंचाया जाना चाहिए, जिससे उसकी जान बच सके।

