आखिर सवा माह बाद:शहर में फर्जी कोरोना सैंपल कलेक्शन सेंटर चलाने वाले 2 आरोपी गिरफ्तार

सीकर35 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सीकर शहर का मामला, आरोपियों के पास न सैंपल कलेक्शन सेंटर खोलने की परमिशन थी, न ही सैंपल लेने के लिए डिप्लोमा

सालासर बस स्टैंड पर फर्जी कोरोना लैब चलाने वाले दोनों आरोपियों को कोतवाली पुलिस ने मामले के खुलासे के सवा माह बाद गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। दोनों आरोपियों ने खुलासा किया कि उनके पास न कलेक्शन सेंटर खोलने की परमिशन थी और न ही उनके पास सैंपल लेने के लिए डिप्लोमा। कोतवाली पुलिस के मुताबिक मोहल्ला कारीगरान के मो सद्दीक और मो शाहिद ने लॉकडाउन में मजदूरी छूटने के बाद सालासर बस स्टैंड पर फर्जी कोरोना जांच का कलेक्शन सेंटर शुरू कर दिया।

सेंटर पर विदेश जाने वालों के सैंपल लेने लगे। जांच के एवज में 1800 से 2400 रुपए वसूलते थे। वे सेंटर पर आने वाले लोगों के सैंपल कलेक्ट करते और जयपुर भिजवा देते थे। सैंपल लेकर जांच के लिए जयपुर भिजवाते देते थे। वहां से रिपोर्ट मिलने के बाद लोगों को थमा देते थे। स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने 9 अक्टूबर को छापा मारकर दोनों पकड़ा और पुलिस को सौंप दिया। बाद में दोनों के खिलाफ स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने मामला दर्ज कराया।

जयपुर निवासी दोस्त ने दिया था आइडिया, जयपुर के निजी हॉस्पिटल से कराई थी सांठगांठ
जयपुर निवासी दोस्त ने आरोपियों को रुपए कमाने का आइडिया दिया था। दोनों को सीकर शहर में कोरोना कलेक्शन सेंटर खोलने में मदद की। जयपुर के निजी हॉस्पिटल से भी सांठगांठ करवाई। ताकि वहां सैंपल की जांच करा सके। पुलिस दोस्त और निजी हॉस्पिटल की जानकारी जुटा रही है।
परिसर में चिपकाई चिठ्ठी भी फर्जी निकली : सालासर बस स्टैंड पर खोले कलेक्शन सेंटर पर जयपुर की सूर्यम डायग्नोस्टिक फर्म की चिठ्ठी चिपका रखी थी। जांच की तो यह चिठ्ठी भी फर्जी मिली। क्यूंकि जयपुर की सूर्यम डायग्नोस्टिक फर्म भी विदेश जाने वाले की कोरोना जांच के लिए अधिकृत नहीं थी।

स्वास्थ्य विभाग की भूमिका संदिग्ध, कार्रवाई के 3 दिन बाद मामले में मुकदमा दर्ज कराया था
कार्रवाई के बाद स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम ने दोनों आरोपियों को कोतवाली पुलिस को सौंप दिया, लेकिन कोई शिकायत नही दी। पुलिस ने भी दोनों को छोड़ दिया। मामले को दैनिक भास्कर ने प्रमुखता से उठाया। इस तीन दिन बाद डिप्टी सीएमएचओ ने कोतवाली में मुकदमा दर्ज कराया। कई दिनों तक डिप्टी सीएमएचओ और कार्रवाई करने वाली टीम के बयान नहीं हो पाए। इसलिए आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी टलती रही। पुलिस ने बयान होने के बाद मामले की जांच शुरू की। बुधवार को दोनों की सीकर शहर से गिरफ्तार कर लिया।

