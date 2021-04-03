पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  Sikar
  Two People Going Along, After Being Molested, Raped And Beaten, Robbed The Car By Taking Hostage, Reached Agreement After Reaching Court

गिरफ्तारी के बाद समझौता:साथ जा रहे दो लोगों में तकरार के बाद बदमाश बुलाकर कर डाली मारपीट, बंधक बनाकर कार लूटी, कोर्ट पहुंचते ही कर लिया समझौता

सीकर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

दादिया से लालासी जा रहे तीन व्यक्तियों के बीच किसी बात को लेकर बहस इतनी बढ़ गई कि एक ने रास्ते में सा​थियों को बुलवा दूसरे के साथ मारपीट की। बंधक बनाकर उसकी कार छीन ली। जैसे तैसे पीड़ित ने खुद को बचाया और थाने में शिकायत दी। पुलिस ने मामले में चार लोगों को पकड़ लिया। कोर्ट में पेश करते समय दोनों पक्षों ने सुलह​ कर ली।

पीड़ित लालासी गांव निवासी पंकज कुमार जाट है। उसने बताया कि वह एक फरवरी को अशोक दादिया और ओमप्रकाश उर्फ पालां निवासी रामचंद्रपुराबास के साथ दादिया से लालासी गांव जा रहे थे। पंकज और ओमप्रकाश की आपस में किसी बात को लेकर तकरार हो गई। इसके बाद ओमप्रकाश ने पंकज को पिटवाने के लिए अपने साथियों को फोन कर बुला लिया।

दो कारों में करीब 14 बदमाश भरकर आए। उनके पास लाठी सरिए भी थे। एक बदमाश ने पंकज पर पिस्तौल तान दी और मारपीट करने लगे। बेहोश होने पर पंकज के हाथपैर बांधकर उसकी कार में पटक ले गए। रास्ते में होश आने पर पंकज ने देखा कि उसकी कार से दूसरी कार को नुकसान किया जा रहा है। मौका देखकर वह कार से उतरा और पैदल ही दौड़ता हुआ ससुराल पहुंचा।

ससुराल पहुंचकर थाने में मुकदमा दर्ज कराया। शिकायत में लिखा था कि कार में कागजात और 74 हजार रुपए की नकदी थी। जो बदमाशों केे कब्जे में ही है। इस पर पुलिस ने मुकदमा दर्ज कर चार बदमाशों को गिरफ्तार किया है।

एएसआई रोहिताश ने बताया कि झुंझुनूं के निवाइ निवासी दिलप्रकाश जाट, कैरूं के प्रवीण उर्फ पिंटू, गढ़वालों की तन खिरोड़ ढ़ाणी निवासी संजीव उर्फ संजू जाट और ​कैमरी की तन खिरोड़ ढ़ाणी निवासी रविंद्र जाट को गिरफ्तार किया है। पकड़े गए बदमाशों में प्रवीण उर्फ पिंटू पर 11 मुकदमें दर्ज है। इसमें आठ मुकदमें नवलगढ़ में ही है। जबकि गुढागौड़जी, मुकुंदगढ़ और जयपुर के झोटवाड़ा में भी मुकदमा दर्ज है। अधिकतर मुकदमों में मारपीट, लूट, चोरी और हत्या के प्रयास की धाराएं लगी हुई है। वहीं संजीव पर नवलगढ़ में चार और रविंद्र कटेवा पर तीन नवलगढ़ में एक उदयपुरवाटी, एक सीकर के उ़़द्योगनगर में, दो बगड़ थाने में मारपीट और लूट के मामले दर्ज है।

एएसआई ने बताया कि गिरफ्तार बदमाशों को लेकर गुरुवार को कोर्ट में पहुंचे तो दोनों पक्ष ने समझौता कर लिया। अब पुलिस ने कोर्ट में लिखित में दोनों पक्षों के समझौता होने की जानकारी कोर्ट को सौंपी है।

