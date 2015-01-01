पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कांस्टेबल भर्ती:दोनों प्रश्नपत्रों में दो-दो सवाल गलत आए, खाटूश्यामजी सहित शेखावाटी से जुड़े 4 सवाल भी पूछे गए

सीकर44 मिनट पहले
फाइल फोटो

कांस्टेबल भर्ती में पहली और दूसरी पारी में 2-2 सवाल त्रुटिपूर्ण थी। एक्सपर्ट बीएल रेवाड़ ने बताया कि दोनों पेपर्स में 150-150 ऑब्जेक्टिव टाइप पूछे गए। कम्प्यूटर के 30 सवाल पूछे गए, जबकि अभ्यर्थियों को इतने सवाल आने की उम्मीद नहीं थी। रीजनिंग के 30-30 सवाल पूछे गए, जो आसान रहे। इस बार दोनों पेपर में विज्ञान के 2-2 सवाल ही आए। जबकि पिछली बार ज्यादा सवाल पूछे गए थे। शेखावाटी से जुड़े चार सवाल पूछे गए हैं।

राजस्थान में कौनसा मंदिर महाभारत के एक पात्र बर्बरीक से संबंधित है, जिसका जवाब खाटूश्यामजी मंदिर है। राजस्थान के किस शहर को ताम्रनगरी कहते हैं, उत्तर खेतड़ी है। धौसी पहाड़ी की अनुमानित ऊंचाई कितनी है, यह पहाड़ी झुंझूनूं में है, इसका कुछ क्षेत्र हरियाणा में भी आता है। प्रसिद्ध पाकिस्तानी गजल गायक जो मूल रूप से राजस्थान के निवासी थे, इसका उत्तर मेहंदी हसन है। वे मूलत: झुंझूनूं के लूणा गांव निवासी थे। पहली बार जोड़े गए महिलाओं एवं बच्चों से जुड़े अपराध तथा कानूनी प्रावधान से संबंधित सवाल आसान रहे।

आयुवर्ग अधिक होने से कॉम्पीटिशन ज्यादा

पुलिस कांस्टेबल भर्ती में सामान्य वर्ग के लिए आयु 25 साल निर्धारित की गई है। वहीं एससी, एसटी व ओबीसी व आर्थिक दृष्टि से कमजोर वर्ग को पांच साल की छूट है। आयुवर्ग ज्यादा होने के कारण कॉम्पीटिशन काफी ज्यादा होगा।115 से लेकर 125 अंक जिस छात्र के हैं वह फिजिकल एग्जाम के लिए सुरक्षित माना जा सकता है। कुछ ने एक से अधिक जिलों में भी आवेदन किया है।

सेंटर से छह किमी पहले पिकअप पलटी, 4 अभ्यर्थी घायल

सांवलपुरा रोड पर शुक्रवार दोपहर पुलिस कांस्टेबल की परीक्षा देने आ रहे 15 अभ्यर्थियों की पिकअप अचानक बाइक सामने आने से पलट गई। इनमें 4 को गंभीर चोट आई। चारों को सीकर रैफर कर दिया गया। चारों युवक नागौर-कुचामन क्षेत्र के हैं। जिस जगह पिकअप पलटी वह स्थान अभ्यर्थियों के सेंटर से छह किमी दूर था। चारों अभ्यर्थी एग्जाम नहीं दे पाए।

ये चार सवाल गलत आए

1. कुंभलगढ़ वन्यजीव अभयारण्य राजस्थान के किस जिले में है।

सही उत्तर उदयपुर, राजसमंद व पाली है। जबकि चारों ऑप्शन में यह उत्तर नहीं है।
2. राजस्थान में कितने यूनेस्को विश्व धरोहर स्थल स्थित हैं।

सही उत्तर 9 है जो उत्तरतालिका में नहीं दिया गया है।
3. कौनसा जिला सीमा पाकिस्तान से साझा नहीं करता है। ऑप्शन कोटा, जयपुर, अजमेर व बाड़मेर दिया गया।

जबकि कोटा, जयपुर व अजमेर की सीमा पाकिस्तान से नहीं लगती।
4. यदि एक दर्पण को MN रेखा पर रखा जाता है, दी गई छवियों में से कौन सी छवि दर्पण छवि होगी।

उत्तर में चारों विकल्प ही गलत।

