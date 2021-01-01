पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अंतरराज्यीय वाहन चाेर गिराेह का खुलासा:अजमेर में पकड़ में आए दो चोरों ने तीन माह में चुराए 29 वाहन, नागौर में 40 हजार में बेच देते

सीकर3 घंटे पहले
शंकरलाल और राजेश बावरी। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • अजमेर जेल से गिरफ्तार किया ताे हुआ अंतरराज्यीय वाहन चाेर गिराेह का खुलासा, तलवार भी मिली

अजमेर जेल से गिरफ्तार कर सीकर लाए गए अन्तरराज्यीय दाेनाें शातिर वाहन चोराें ने चाैंकाने वाला खुलासा किया है। पुलिस का कहना है कि दाेनाें आरेापियों ने पिछले तीन महीने के दाैरान प्रदेशभर से 29 वाहन चुरा लिए थे। इनमें 19 फोरव्हीलर्स और 10 बाइक शामिल हैं।

हालांकि 19 जनवरी काे अजमेर पुलिस ने इनके पास चाेरी के छह चाैपहिया व 11 दुपहिया वाहनाें सहित एक तलवार बरामद की थी। सीकर पुलिस ने एक कैंपर बरामद की, लेकिन चाेरी के अन्य वाहनाें की बरामदगी के लिए साेमवार काे सीकर पुलिस ने दाेनाें आरेापियों काे लेकर नागाैर जिले सहित कई संदिग्ध जगहाें पर दबिश दी, परंतु एक भी वाहन बरामद नहीं कर पाई।

एएसआई हिदायत अली ने बताया कि पकड़ में आए नागाैर जिला निवासी आराेपी राजेश बावरी और शंकरलाल मेघवाल ने मिलकर अजमेर, नागौर, जाेधपुर, झुंझुनूं, चूरू व सीकर में करीब 30 वाहन चुराना स्वीकार किया है। वाहन चुराने से पहले दाेनाें आराेपी अपने माेबाइल बंद कर घर से निकलते और घराें के बाहर एकांत में खडे़ वाहनाें काे चिन्हित करते।

दाेनाें गाड़ी में आते और चाैपहिया वाहन मिलता ताे इनमें एक उसेे चाेरी कर पार हाे जाता। बाइक मिलती ताे उसे अपने साथ गाड़ी में डालकर ले जाते। इसके बाद रूपाथल-नागाैर निवासी मुकेश टांडी से इनका महज 20 से 40 हजार रुपए में साैदा कर बेच देते थे। दाेनाें आरोपियों काे बुधवार काे काेर्ट में पेश किया जाएगा।

आरोपी शंकर है कुंआरा और राजेश कहीं से भगाकर लाया है दाे बच्चों की मां

मुकेश टांडी काे कम दामाें में चाेरी की गाड़ियां बेचकर दाेनाें अय्याशी करते। चाेरी के अलावा दाेनाें पर ज्यादती के मुकदमे दर्ज हाेने पर जेल भी जा चुके हैं। इनमें शंकरलाल मेघवाल की अभी शादी नहीं हुई है और राजेश बावरी दाे बच्चाें की मांग काे कहीं से भगाकर ले आया था। पुलिस ने बताया कि चाेरी का माल बेचने के बावजूद दाेनाें के घराें पर पुताई तक नहीं की हुई मिली है।

जाेधपुर से चुराई सबसे ज्यादा गाड़ियां

दाेनाें आराेपी और इनके गिराेह ने मिलकर सबसे ज्यादा वाहन जाेधपुर जिले से चुराए हैं। इनमें सात चाैपहिया और दाे दुपहिया वाहन शामिल हैं। इसके अलावा सीकर से एक कैंपर, अजमेर में नसीराबाद राेड से एक कैंपर, सालासर के पास गांव से बाेलेराे, चूरू शहर से बाेलेराे, पुष्कर से पिकअप, रूपनगढ़-सलेमाबाद राेड से दाे बाइक, कुचामन सिटी से बाइक, पुष्कर में बुलेट, पर्वतपुरा बाईपास से पिकअप, नागाैर से वैगनआर कार, अजमेर- किशनगढ़ हाईवे से पिकअप, झुंझुनूं से बाेलेराे, डीडवाना से दाे बाइक, सालासार रोड हाईवे से ट्रैक्टर, डीडवाना-सालासार रोड से बाइक, रामगंज सब्जी मंडी के बाहर से दाे बाइक, पुष्कर-माकड़वाली रोड से बाेलेराे, जेएलएन अस्पताल के पास से आरोपियों ने बाेलेराे गाड़ी चुराई थी।

