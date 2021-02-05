पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पारिवारिक गिरोह:चाचा तो चाचा भतीजा भी कम नहीं, चाचा के कहने पर भतीजे ने भी रेलवे में भर्ती के लिए युवक से लिए सात लाख रुपए

सीकर11 मिनट पहले
नीमकाथाना के सदर थाने में बैठा आरोपी

रेलवे के ग्रुप डी में भर्ती करने वाले कैलाशचंद ही नहीं उसके भतीजे हरिराम ने भी एक युवक को ठगी का शिकार बना लिया। खंडेला थाने में दोनों चाचा भतीजा के नाम पर मुकदमा दर्ज कराया है। वहीं कैलाशचंद के खिलाफ दो और लोगों ने शिकायत दी है। उनसे कैलाश ने सात लाख रुपए ऐंठे है। भर्ती दिखाने के लिए तीन महीने की लखनउ में ट्रेनिंग भी देते थे। यहां तक की उनका मेडिकल भी कराया जाता था। बता दे कि पुलिस ने कैलाशचंद को 15 लाख रुपए भर्ती के नाम पर लेने के आरोप में गिरफ्तार किया है।

खंडेला थाने में रलावता निवासी विजय कुमार ने मामला दर्ज कराया है कि उसको रेलवे में भर्ती कराने के लिए हरिराम यादव ने सात लाख रुपए लिए। हरिराम यादव ने उससे कहा था कि उसके चाचा कैलाशचंद की बड़ी पहचान है। कई लोगों को नौकरी लगवा दी है। यदि उसे भी नौकरी लगनी है तो सात लाख रुपए लगेंगे। इस पर विजय ने हरिराम को सात लाख रुपए दे दिए।

पैसे लेने के बाद हरिराम नौकरी के लिए टालमटोल करता रहा। जब दबाव बनाया तो रुपए देने की बजाय उसके चाचा कैलाशचंद ने कुछ दिन इंतजार करने को कहा। चाचा ने बताया था कि अभी कोई काम चल रहा है। उसके होते ही वह नौकरी लगा देगा, लेकिन नौकरी नहीं लगाई तो हरिराम और कैलाश के नाम पर धोखाधड़ी का मामला दर्ज कराया।

वहीं पुलिस आरोपी से पूछताछ कर रही है कि दिल्ली में उसकी पहचान का कौन है जो रेलवे में भर्ती कराता था। बता दे कि आरोपी पैसा लेने के बाद उनको तीन महीने के लिए लखनउ में ले जाकर ट्रेनिंग भी देता था। जिसका रहने खाने और पीने का खर्चा पीड़ितों को उठाना पड़ता।

इससे पहले उनको नियुक्ति पत्र दिया जाता, फिर उनका मेडिकल कराता था। उनको तीन महीने के लिए लखनउ बुलाकर वहां पर ट्रेनिंग भी कराता था। ट्रेनिंग पूरी होने के बाद उनको कहा जाता था कि उनको किस जगह लगाया जाएगा, इसको लेकर फोन कर दिया जाएगा। तब तक वे इंतजार करें। बस यहीं से पीड़ितों का इंतजार कभी खत्म नहीं होता था। जब इस बारे में कोई पीड़ित कैलाश से बात करता तो यह बहाना बनाकर टाल जाता। पीड़ितों ने बताया कि लखनउ में जब हमारी ट्रेनिंग थी, उस दौरान करीब 15 लड़के थे। जो अलग-अलग जगहों से आए थे। थानाधिकारी लालसिंह ने बताया कि लोगों से ठगी का बड़ा गिरोह सक्रिय था। बीते कुछ माह पहले सीबीआई ने कार्रवाई करते हुए धोखाधड़ी का मामला दर्ज करते हुए कार्रवाई की थी, उसके बाद से कई भूमिगत हो गए तो कुछ लोग गांवों में लौट गए थे।

