धरना-प्रदर्शन:बेरोजगारों ने ली जिला परिषद व पंचायत समिति चुनाव में कांग्रेस पार्टी को वोट नहीं देनेे की शपथ

सीकर40 मिनट पहले
  • रामलीला मैदान में राजस्थान बेरोजगार एकीकृत महासंघ की बैठक, प्रदर्शन किया, 24 को दिल्ली कूच

रामलीला मैदान में मंगलवार को राजस्थान बेरोजगार एकीकृत महासंघ ने बैठक कर प्रदर्शन किया। बैठक प्रदेशाध्यक्ष उपेन यादव के नेतृत्व में हुई। उपेन यादव ने सरकार को चेतावनी देते हुए आर-पार की लड़ाई का ऐलान किया है। उन्होंने कहा कि अधिकारी और मंत्री तानाशाही और लापरवाही कर रहे हैं। इससे प्रदेश के बेरोजगारों में आक्रोश है।

यदि सरकार ने 23 नवंबर तक बेरोजगारों की मांगों को नहीं माना तो 24 नवंबर को 10,000 बेरोजगारों के साथ दिल्ली कूच करेंगे और केंद्रीय नेतृत्व का घेराव करेंगे। दिल्ली में राहुल गांधी से पूछेंगे कि राजस्थान में बेरोजगारों के साथ कब न्याय किया जाएगा। इस दाैरान जिला परिषद पंचायत समिति एवं विधानसभा उपचुनाव में कांग्रेस का बहिष्कार करते हुए आम जनता से कांग्रेस को वोट नहीं देने की अपील करने की शपथ लेते हुए घोषणा की है।
राजस्थान बेरोजगार एकीकृत महासंघ ने भी आंदोलन की घोषणा की

एएनएम, जीएनएम नर्सिंग भर्ती 2013 जल्द से जल्द पूरी की जाए, पंचायती राज एलडीसी भर्ती 2013 जल्द से जल्द पूरी करने, रीट शिक्षक भर्ती 2020 की विज्ञप्ति परीक्षा तिथि जल्द जारी की जाए, एसआई भर्ती 2016 के 227 पद वापस जोड़ें जाएं, राजस्थान की भर्तियों में बाहरी राज्यों का कोटा समाप्त किया जाए, बेरोजगार आयोग बनाया जाए, प्रयोगशाला सहायक भर्ती चिकित्सा विभाग 1534 पदों पर जल्द से जल्द पूरी की जाए, वंचित 7000 हजार विद्यार्थी मित्रों को नियमित किया जाए, आयुर्वेद नर्सिंग भर्ती 2013, विद्यालय सहायक भर्ती सहित तमाम लंबित भर्तियों को जल्द से जल्द पूरी की जाए, कंप्यूटर शिक्षक भर्ती ,नई स्कूल व्याख्याता,ग्रामसेवक, आर ए एस भर्ती जूनियर अकाउंटेंट, पंचायती राज जेईएन भर्ती, शारीरिक शिक्षक भर्ती, पशुधन सहायक भर्ती, कनिष्ठ अनुदेशक भर्ती, टेक्निकल हेल्पर , जलदाय विभाग में 1309 पदों पर पर भर्ती जल्द करने की मांग की है। इसके साथ ही दर्जनों अन्य लंबित भर्तियां पूरी की जाए। वहीं भर्तियों में लापरवाही बरतने वाले अधिकारियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जाए और अधिकारियों की जिम्मेदारी तय करने की मांग की है।

