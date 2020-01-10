पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आदेश:पशुओं का टीकाकरण रोका, अब 12 अक्टूबर से शुरू होगा अभियान

सीकर13 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • वैक्सीन गुणवत्ता के मानकों पर खरी नहीं उतरी

पशुपालन विभाग की ओर से अमानक वैक्सीनेशन होने के कारण टीकाकरण अभियान को 15 जिलों में रोक दिया है। ब्रुसेलोसिस, खुरपका और मुंहपका जैसी जानलेवा संक्रामक बीमारियों से बचाव के लिए सोमवार से शुरू होने वाले टीकाकरण अभियान पर पशु पालन विभाग ने रोक लगा दी है।

अभियान के तहत प्रदेश में मैसर्स ब्रिलिऐंट बायोफार्मा द्वारा सप्लाई वैक्सीन का उपयोग किया जाना था, लेकिन बायोफार्मा की कुछ वैक्सीन गुणवत्ता के मानकों पर खरी नहीं उतरी। ऐसे में पशु पालन विभाग के निदेशक डॉ. वीरेंद्र सिंह ने अभियान शुरू होने से तीन दिन पहले इसे रोके जाने के आदेश दिए।

सीकर में द्वितीय चरण में 12 अक्टूबर से प्रारंभ होगा। अभियान राष्ट्रीय पशु रोग नियंत्रण कार्यक्रम के तहत मौसमी बीमारियों से पशुओं को बचाने के लिए केन्द्र सरकार के सहयोग से चलाया जाता है। संयुक्त निदेशक महेश मीणा ने बताया कि सीकर जिले में 12 अक्टूबर को टीकाकरण का अभियान प्रारंभ होगा। सीकर जिले में मैसर्स ब्रिलिऐंट बायोफार्मा द्वारा सप्लाई वैक्सीन नहीं आई, इसका दूसरा बैच आया है। इसलिए यहां टीकाकरण समय पर होगा।

