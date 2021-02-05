पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Sikar
  • Vicious Miscreant Who Escaped From A Minor Came Into The Police After 17 Months, Police Was Searched In 22 Districts And 10 States

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पकड़ा गया 5 हजार इनामी:17 महीने पहले नाबालिग को लेकर फरार हुआ बदमाश, 22 जिलों और 10 राज्यों में तलाश चुकी थी पुलिस

सीकर43 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पुलिस गिरफ्त में बदमाश - Dainik Bhaskar
पुलिस गिरफ्त में बदमाश

दांतारामगढ़ थाना पुलिस ने एक पांच हजार के शातिर बदमाश को जयपुर के शाहपुरा से 17 महीने बाद गिरफ्तार किया है। बदमाश 7 सितंबर को थोई से एक नाबालिग का अपहरण कर ले गया था। कोर्ट में बंदी प्रत्यक्षीकरण याचिका लगने पर प्रदेश के 22 जिलों और देश के 10 राज्यों में टीम भेजकर उसकी तलाश की थी।

थानाधिकारी हिम्मत सिंह ने बताया कि पकड़ा गया बदमाश रहीश मीणा है। रहीश गाड़ियां चलाता हैं। इस दौरान नाबालिग लड़कियों को बातों में फंसाकर बहलाता है। फिर लेकर चला जाता है। थोई थाने में नाबालिग के पिता ने मामला दर्ज कराया था कि सड़क किनारे घर है। 7 सितंबर 2019 को 16 वर्षीय बेटी शाम को शौच के लिए गई हुई थी। लौटते समय घर से कुछ ही दूरी पर चार-पांच युवक आए और उसे रास्ते से उठाकर ले गए। पिता ने कार का पीछा किया, लेकिन पकड़ में नहीं आ सके।

लड़की चिल्ला रही थी, घर वाले इधर से उसको पकड़ने के लिए दौड़ लगा रहे थे। थाने पहुंचकर पीड़ित परिवार ने पृथ्वीपुरा निवासी रहीश मीणा पर संदेह जताया। पुलिस ने रहीश का रिकॉर्ड खंगाला तो वह बदमाश निकला। उसकी तलाश में पुलिस टीम बनाकर सीकर, जयपुर, नागौर, चूरू, बीकानेर, श्रीगंगानगर, हनुमानगढ़, झुंझुनूं, अलवर, भरतपुर, दौसा, जोधपुर, बाडमेर, जैसलमेर, सिरोही, पाली, जालोर, अजमेर, उदयपुर, टोंक, भीलवाड़ा और सवाईमाधोपुर में तलाश किया।

बदमाश इतना शातिर था कि पुलिस की टीम पहुंचती उससे पहले ही फरार हो जाता। टीम ने बदमाश को पकड़ने के लिए गुजरात, असम, महाराष्ट्र, उत्तरप्रदेश, मध्यप्रदेश, पंजाब, हरियाणा, दिल्ली, नारखी, पचखोरा, फिरोजाबाद, गया और बिहार में भी टीमें भेजी, लेकिन पकड़ में नहीं आया।

इसके बाद रहीश की लोकेशन फरवरी में शिवदासपुरा में मिली, जहां पर टीम के पहुंचने से कुछ दिन पहले ही वह निकल गया, लेकिन इसके बाद पुलिस को शाहपुरा की लोकेशन मिल गई। पुलिस ने आरोपी के ठिकानों पर दबिश देकर उसे पकड़ लिया और नाबालिग को मुक्त करवाकर घरवालों को सौंप दिया।

बदमाश रहीश मीणा के बारे में पुलिस ने बताया कि वह पहले भी एक लड़की को भगाकर ले जा चुका है। इस मामले में जेल भी हुई थी। लेकिन इस बार फिर उसने ये हरकत की थी।

ऐप खोलें
इंग्लैंडइंग्लैंड263-3 (89.3)
VS
भारतभारत
स्टंप्स
  • कॉपी लिंक
वीडियोऔर देखें'धाकड़' के एक सीन पर खर्च हो रहे 24 करोड़ से ज्यादा, कंगना ने डायरेक्टर की तारीफ में लिखा- तैयारी से हैरान हूं - बॉलीवुड - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें