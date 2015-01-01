पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समस्या:अंडरपास बनाने की मांग को लेकर ग्रामीणों ने धरना दिया

रानोली35 मिनट पहले
  • गोरियां के रेलवे फाटक संख्या 177 का मामला, अधिकारियों के आश्वासन के बाद माने लोग

गोरियां रेलवे फाटक संख्या 177 पर अंडरपास बनाने की मांग को लेकर दर्जनभर गांवों के ग्रामीण बुधवार को धरने पर बैठ गए। ग्रामीणों का कहना है कि रेलवे फाटक संख्या 177 पर अंडरपास नहीं होने से करीब 10 गांवों के लोग परेशान हैं। इनमें गोरियां भोजाई की ढाणी, किकरालिया, नीम की ढाणी, शोभाराम की ढाणी, श्यामपुरा आदि गांव ढाणी शामिल हैं।

ग्रामीणों के धरने पर बैठने की सूचना पर रेलवे चीफ इंजीनियर मौके पर पहुंचे। ग्रामीणों ने उन्हें फाटक संख्या 177 पर अंडरपास बनाने की मांग को लेकर ज्ञापन सौंपा। इसके बाद पांच प्रतिनिधि मंडल जयपुर डीआरएम से मिला। डीआरएम ने जल्द अंडरपास का निर्माण कराने का आश्वासन दिया। इस मौके पर श्यामपुरा सरपंच गुमानसिंह, सुजावास सरपंच गिरधारीलाल, संतकुमार सुंडा, छीतरमल सुंडा, नंदलाल शर्मा, राकेश बाजिया, हरिप्रसाद शर्मा, विकास कुमार, बाबूलाल बोराण, गजानंद कुमावत, जोगेंद्र सुंडा आदि थे।
दांतारामगढ़ . बूबाना में मोबाइल नेटवर्क नहीं आने से विद्यार्थियों की ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई प्रभावित होने के विरोध में ग्रामीणों ने एसडीएम को ज्ञापन दिया। रामसिंह ने बताया कि कोरोना के कारण विद्यालय बंद हैं। विद्यार्थियों को ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई करवाई जा रही है, लेकिन बूबाना में किसी भी टावर का नेटवर्क नहीं आने से एक और जहां आमजन तो प्रभावित हो ही रहा है, लेकिन विद्यार्थियों की पढ़ाई भी प्रभावित हो रही है।

इससे ग्रामवासी व विद्यार्थी व उनके अभिभावक परेशान हैं। ग्रामीणों ने एसडीएम से मोबाइल नेटवर्क की समस्या के समाधान की मांग की। ज्ञापन देने वालों में वार्ड पंच मनोज कुमार शर्मा, बुद्धराम, मूलसिंह, झब्बरसिंह, रामसिंह, थानसिंह, मंगलचंद, जितेन्द्र सिंह आदि थे।

