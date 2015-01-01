पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Voting In 83 Wards Of Three Panchayat Samitis And Nine Council Members For Zilla Parishad Today, Half An Hour Less To Get Votes

पंचायतीराज चुनाव:तीन पंचायत समितियों के 83 और जिला परिषद सदस्य के लिए नौ वार्डों में मतदान आज, वोट डालने के लिए आधा घंटा कम मिलेगा

सीकर25 मिनट पहले
एसके काॅलेज में मतदान दलाें काे रवाना करते समय साेशल डिस्टेंसिंग टूटता नजर आया
  • नीमकाथाना, पाटन, खंडेला पंस में चुनाव, पहली बार ग्राम पंचायत से अलग हो रही है वोटिंग

पंचायतीराज चुनाव के पहले चरण में सोमवार को नीमकाथाना, पाटन, खंडेला पंचायत समिति के चुनाव होंगे। पंचायत समिति के 83 व जिला परिषद के नौ वार्डों के लिए मतदान होगा। मतदान सुबह 7.30 से शाम पांच बजे तक होगा। इस बार वोटिंग के लिए मतदाताओं को आधा घंटा कम मिलेगा, जबकि पिछले दिनों हुए पंचायत चुनाव में शाम 5.30 बजे तक मतदान करवाया गया था।

अब सर्दी शुरू होने से चुनाव आयोग ने मतदान समय में कुछ कटौती की है। वहीं कोरोनाकाल में पहली बार पंचायत समिति और जिला परिषद सदस्यों के चुनाव ग्राम पंचायत से अलग हो रहे हैं। यहां पूर्व में ग्राम पंचायत के चुनाव संपन्न हो चुके हैं। वहीं प्रचार के तरीके भी काफी बदले हुए हैं। कोरोना संक्रमण पर नियंत्रण के लिए प्रशासन ने सेनेटाइजर, सोशल डिस्टेंस जैसे खास इंतजाम किए हैं। पंचायत समिति के 83 वार्डों में 285 व जिला परिषद के नौ वार्ड में 25 उम्मीदवार चुनाव मैदान में हैं।

पुरुषों से ज्यादा महिला उम्मीदवार चुनाव मैदान में
पंचायत समितियाें में इस बार पुरुषों के मुकाबले महिला उम्मीदवार ज्यादा हंै। तीनों पंचायत समितियों के 83 वार्डों में 156 महिला प्रत्याशी हैं, जबकि पुरुष प्रत्याशियों की संख्या कम है। क्योंकि इस बार पंचायत समितियों में प्रधान पद महिला के लिए आरक्षित है।

मतदात के लिए वोटर आईडी के अलावा 12 पहचान पत्र
वोटर आईडी के अलावा 12 अन्य वैकल्पिक पहचान पत्रों से वोट दिया जा सकेगा। जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी अविचल चतुर्वेदी ने बताया कि वोटर आईडी के अलावा आधार कार्ड, पासपोर्ट, ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस, पैन कार्ड, मनरेगा जॉब कार्ड, सांसदों, विधानसभा, परिषद सदस्यों को जारी किए गए सरकारी पहचान पत्र को दस्तावेज के रूप में मतदान के लिए उपयोग कर सकेंगे।

