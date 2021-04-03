पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सघन मिशन इंद्रधनुष अभियान:कमजोर बच्चों और गर्भवती का होगा टीकाकरण

सीकर5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 24 जिलों में 8 फरवरी से 8 मार्च तक चलाया जाएगा अभियान

स्वास्थ्य विभाग की ओर से सघन मिशन इंद्रधनुष अभियान आठ फरवरी से आठ मार्च तक आयोजित किया जाएगा। सीएमएचओ डाॅ अजय चौधरी ने बताया कि प्रदेश के 24 चिन्हित जिलों में आठ फरवरी से आठ मार्च तक सघन मिशन इंद्रधनुष अभियान के तहत गर्भवती महिलाओं व बच्चों को टीके लगाए जाएंगे। गुणवत्ता सुधार एवं दीर्घकालिक लाभ और नियमित टीकाकरण कार्यक्रम को सुदृढ किया जाएगा। वहीं टीकाकरण से जिले के वंचित क्षेत्रों में टीके लगाकर इसमें प्रगति व स्थिति में सुधार किया जाएगा। साथ ही नियमित टीकाकरण के बारे में समुदाय स्तर पर लोगों को जागरूक किया जाएगा।

आरसीएचओ डाॅ निर्मल सिंह ने बताया कि अभियान के लिए विभाग की ओर से तैयारियां की जा रही है। गांवों में टीकाकरण से वंचित क्षेत्रों को चिन्हित करने, उन क्षेत्रों में रहने वाली गर्भवती महिलाओं व बच्चों का हैण्ड काउन्ट सर्वे, लेफ्ट आउट व ड्राप आउट बच्चे, कम प्रगति वाले क्षेत्रों का चयन, ईंट भट्टे, घूमक्कड़ प्रजाति लोगों छुटे हुए बच्चों व गर्भवती महिलाओं की ड्यू लिस्ट तैयार करने का कार्य किया जा रहा हैं। अभियान का प्रत्येक चरण 15 कार्य दिवस का होगा, जिसमें वैक्सीनेशन दिवस, नियमित टीकाकरण दिवस, प्रधानमंत्री सुरक्षित मातृत्व दिवस, राजपत्रित अवकाश शामिल नहीं होंगे।

1511 गर्भवती महिलाओं और 5278 बच्चों को लगाए टीके
मातृ शिशु स्वास्थ्य और पोषण दिवस मनाया। स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों ने गर्भवती महिलाओं व बच्चों को टीके लगाए। सीएमएचओ डॉ अजय चौधरी ने बताया कि जिले के 62 चिकित्सा संस्थान व 423 आंगनबाडी केंद्रोें पर 1511 गर्भवती महिलाओं और 5278 बच्चों को टीके लगाए गए। आरसीएचओ डॉ. निर्मल सिंह ने बताया कि एमसीएचएन डे पर गर्भवती महिलाओं की एएनसी जांच के साथ हिमोग्लोबिन, वजन, मूत्र, मधूमेह, हाईट, ब्लड प्रेशर तथा पेट की जांच की गई। चिन्हित हाई रिस्क प्रेगनेंसी वाली महिलाओं को समुचित पौष्टिक आहार की सलाह दी गई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदूसरों के घर बर्तन धोए; झाड़ू लगाई, लकड़ी की कूची से मधुबनी पेंटिंग बनाती थीं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें