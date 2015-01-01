पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हनीट्रैप:व्यापारी ने 10.61 लाख मांगे तो नाना की मौत, ताई की बीमारी का बहाना बनाया

सीकरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • युवती ने ताऊ के ईंट-भट्‌टे के नाम पर मंगाया था व्यापारी से कोयला

पंचकुला हरियाणा के काेयला व्यापारी दिनेश अग्रवाल काे बंधक बनाकर डेढ़ कराेड़ और इसके बाद 15 लाख की फिराैती मांगने के मामले में नया खुलासा हुआ है। 22 साल की युवती अंजुला ने व्यापारी काे फंसाने के लिए परिजनों की मौत, बीमारी व आर्थिक तंगी का सहारा लिया था। उद्योग नगर थाना पुलिस के अनुसार व्यापारी दिनेश अग्रवाल ने पुलिस काे बताया है कि युवती ने व्यापारी से कहा बताया कि उसके ताऊ के ईंट भट्टे हैं।

लाॅक डाउन में उनके पास काेयला नहीं है। आप माल दे दाे, पेमेंट नगद हाेगा। इस पर 2.51 लाख और 2.19 लाख रुपए का कोयला उसने काेयला प्रगति लाइम एंड कैमिकल गाेतान राेड बराेदा, जाेधपुर भेजा था। पेमेंट मांगा ताे कुछ दिन यह कहकर निकाल दिए कि चेक बुक नहीं है। इसके बाद नाना की मौत की बात कही। दाे गाड़ी और काेयले की आवश्यकता बताई ताे 2.43 लाख और 2.91 लाख का काेयला भिजवाया।

पैसे मांगे ताे ताई के अस्पताल में भर्ती होने का बहाना बनाया। गाड़ी किराए के 54100 रुपए भी नहीं दिए। व्यापारी युवती के 10.61 लाख रुपए मांगता है। अंजुला ने दाे बार 50-50 हजार रुपए यूनियन बैंक के खाते में जमा करवा लिए। अक्टूबर महीने में इन्हाेंने पैसे देने के लिए बुलाया।

व्यापारी ने जब जयपुर आने की बात कही ताे यह कहकर मना कर दिया कि इनकी ड्यूटी किसी पेपर सेंटर में लग गई और वे लाेग जयपुर नहीं आ सकते। रघुवीर नाम के शख्स ने अंजुला का पिता बनकर फाेन किया। अंजुला ने मिलने की जिद की ताे सालासर और सीकर आकर साथ रूका। इसके बाद ब्लैकमेल करना शुरू कर दिया। युवती और साजिशकर्ता का नहीं लगा सुराग : बंधक से व्यापारी काे छुड़ाने के सात दिन बाद भी युवती अंजुला और साजिशकर्ता भीमराज का पुलिस सुराग नहीं जुटा पाई है। उधाेग नगर थानाधिकारी पवन चाैबे ने बताया कि दाेनाें की लाेकेशन ट्रेस नहीं हाे पा रही है। पुलिस युवती के खाते खंगाल रही है।

मुख्य साजिशकर्ता व आरोपी युवती का नहीं लगा सुराग
युवती ने व्यापारी काे कहा कि पेपर दिलाने के लिए उसकाे अहमदाबाद साथ जाना हाेगा। अन्यथा वह उसके घर पहुंच जाएगी। युवती ने कहा कि मैंने 20 लाख रुपए डाेनेशन दी थी। जाे, आपके वजह से खराब हाे गया। युवती के पिता रघुवीर ने फिर 300 टन माल मांगा ताे व्यापारी ने दे दिया।

इसके बाद रघुवीर ने व्यापारी दिनेश काे फाेन किया कि आपके 15 लाख रुपए हैं। पेमेंट आ गई है ले जाओ। इस पर व्यापारी अपने ड्राइवर धर्मवीर काे लेकर कार में सीकर आ गया। यहां मनीष उसकाे फ्लैट में ले गया और बंधक बना लिया। थप्पड़ मारे और 15 लाख नहीं देने पर जान से मारने की धमकी दी। टाॅर्चर किया ताे जीजा सुशील से 15 लाख रुपए मंगवाए। आराेपी जैसी ही गाड़ी के पास पैसा लेने आए ताे पुलिस की भनक लगने पर पार हाे गए और व्यापारी की जान बच गई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें