पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

सुविधा:7574835051 पर कॉल कर दुधारु पशुओं से जुड़ी समस्याओं का हल पा सकेंगे

सीकरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

डेयरी व्यवसाय में आने वाली पशुपालन से जुड़ी समस्याओं को लेकर राष्ट्रीय डेयरी विकास बोर्ड के जरिए सरकार ने देशभर में टोल फ्री नंबर की सुविधा शुरू की है। पशुपालक राष्ट्रीय डेयरी विकास बोर्ड के टोल फ्री नंबर पर कॉल कर दुधारू पशुओं को गंभीर बीमारी में मौत से बचा सकेंगे। विभाग के संयुक्त निदेशक डॉ महेश मीणा के मुताबिक बोर्ड द्वारा 7574 8350 51 नंबर पर पशु मित्र कॉल सेंटर की सुविधा शुरू की गई है ।

पशुपालकों को यह सुविधा सप्ताह में 5 दिन सुबह 9:30 बजे से शाम 6:00 बजे तक उपलब्ध रहेगी। अवकाश के दिन आने वाले कॉल को भी रिकॉर्ड कर पशुपालकों को कार्य दिवस के दिन विशेषज्ञों के द्वारा सलाह दी जाएगी। सीकर जिले में 4 लाख से ज्यादा पशुपालन इस सुविधा का लाभ ले सकेंगे। राजस्थान पशु कल्याण समिति के प्रदेश सचिव रामअवतार गोडीवाल ने इसे सराहनीय कदम बताया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन हो गए हैं, लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं या वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें