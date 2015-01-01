पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आत्महत्या:ऑनलाइन फाइनेंस कंपनी के जाल में उलझे युवक ने फंदा लगाकर जान दी

दांतारामगढ़3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कस्बे के युवक ने मंगलवार तड़के अपने खेत में इमली के पेड़ से फंदा लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली। जानकारी के अनुसार गिरधारी लाल (30) खाटूश्यामजी में काम करता था। गांव के कुछ लोगों के मुताबिक वह ऑनलाइन फाइनेंस कंपनी के जाल में उलझ गया और कर्जदार हो गया। ऑनलाइन फाइनेंस कंपनी ने प्रति घंटे के हिसाब से ब्याज वसूलना शुरू कर दिया था।

इससे वह मानसिक रूप से परेशान हो गया। खाटूश्यामजी से एक-दो दिन पहले ही आया था। वह मंगलवार सुबह जल्दी उठकर अपने खेत में चला गया। वहां उसने सीढ़ियों से इमली के पेड़ पर चढ़कर फंदा लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली। वहां से गुजरे लोगों ने सुबह जब देखा तो परिजनों को सूचना दी। परिजन उसे अस्पताल लेकर गए, लेकिन चिकित्सकों ने उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया। हालांकि इस मामले में थाने कोई मामला दर्ज नहीं करवाया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें