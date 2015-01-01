पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पंचायतीराज चुनाव:जिप व पंस. सदस्य के चुनावों में ग्राम पंचायत से 20% कम वोटिंग

सीकर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • प्रमुख वजह : ग्राम पंचायतों से अलग हुए पंस व जिप सदस्य के चुनाव और कोरोना
  • खंडेला में 63.08, पाटन में 60.73 व नीमकाथाना में 56.20% मतदान, चार दर्जन बूथों पर मॉक पोलिंग में ईवीएम खराब, मशीनें बदली

पंचायतीराज चुनाव के पहले चरण में सोमवार को खंडेला, नीमकाथाना व पाटन पंचायत समिति में हल्की नोकझोक के अलावा मतदान शांतिपूर्ण रहा। पंचायत समितियों के 83 वार्डों में 285 व जिला परिषद के 9 वार्ड में 25 उम्मीदवार को वोट डाले गए। सबसे ज्यादा खंडेला में 63.08 फीसदी मतदान हुआ। इसके अलावा नीमकाथाना में 56.20 व पाटन में 60.73 फीसदी मतदान हुआ।

मतदाताओं में वोटिंग के प्रति उत्साह कमजोर रहा है। ऐसे में 11 महीने पहले हुए पंच-सरपंचों के चुनाव की तुलना इस बार मतदान का ग्राफ 20 फीसदी कम हो गया। हालांकि मतदान के दौरान सोशल डिस्टेंस टूटता रहा। कई बूथों पर ईवीएम में खराबी होने से बदलनी पड़ी। जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी चतुर्वेदी व उप जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी धारासिंह मीणा ने बूथों पर व्यवस्थाओं का जायजा लिया। नीमकाथाना में मतदान से पहले 16 बूथों पर ईवीएम बदली गई। कई जगह वोटिंग शुरू होने के साथ ही मशीनों में गड़बड़ी सामने आई। एसडीएम साधुराम जाट, तहसीलदार सत्यवीर यादव व सैक्टर मजिस्ट्रेट ने इन्हें तत्काल ठीक करवाकर वापस चालू करवाया। दोपहर में मांवडा कला सहित कई जगहों पर ईवीएम मशीन की बैटरी बदली गई।

पाटन में मतदान शुरू होने से पहले मॉक पोल में 8 ईवीएम मशीन तकनीकी खामी के कारण बदलनी पड़ी। वार्ड 6 में मतदान के दौरान ईवीएम मशीन खराब होने पर थोड़ी देर मतदान बंद रहा। खंडेला पंचायत समिति के करीब 20 मतदान केंद्रों पर ईवीएम बदली गई। इधर, सर्दी के कारण सुबह से मतदान की रफ्तार कम रही। दोपहर में मतदान केंद्र पर कतार लगी नजर आई। इसके बाद वोटिंग प्रतिशत में सुधार हुआ।
फर्जी मतदान को लेकर प्रत्याशी पति व पुलिस में नोकझोक

मतदान केन्द्र खटुंदरा में फर्जी मतदान को लेकर प्रत्याशी पति रमेश जांगू और पुलिस के बीच नोकझोक हुई। पुलिस इन्हें अंदर जाने से रोक दिया। इस पर पुलिस और प्रत्याशी पति के बीच विवाद हुआ। अन्य पुलिस कर्मियों ने मामला शांत करवाया।
जज्बा : कोरोना पॉजिटिव ने पीपीई किट पहन किया मतदान
खंडेला के चौकड़ी गांव में मतदान का जज्बा देखने को मिला। कोरोना संक्रमित व्यक्ति ने पीपीई किट पहनकर मतदान किया। इसके अलावा कई अन्य बूथों पर भी संक्रमित व्यतियों ने सबसे आखिरी में वोट दिया। इस दौरान कोविड नियमों की पालना करवाई गई।

लापरवाही : विधायक खंडेला बिना मास्क समर्थकों के बीच

सोमवार को मतदान के दौरान विधायक महादेवसिंह खंडेला बिना मास्क समर्थकों से चर्चा करते नजर आए। जबकि वैक्सीन नहीं आने तक दो गज दूरी और मास्क ही बचाव है। जनप्रतिनिधियों को जनता फॉलो करती है। इसलिए वे ऐसी लापरवाही नहीं बरतें।
बदलाव का असर : पंच-सरपंच के चुनाव में औसतन 79.45% मतदान, जिप-पंस. सदस्य के चुनाव में 60%

जनवरी 2020 में जिले की इन पंचायत समितियों की ग्राम पंचायतों में पंच-सरपंचों के चुनाव हुए थे। इसके बाद अब पंचायत समितियों व जिला परिषद सदस्यों के चुनाव में मतदान का ग्राफ 20 फीसदी कम हो गया। पंच-सरपंचों के चुनाव में यहां औसतन 79.45 फीसदी मतदान हुआ था। जबकि सोमवार को औसतन महज 60 फीसदी वोटिंग हुई। जानकार इसे कोरोना और पहली बार जिला परिषद और पंचायत समितियों का चुनाव अलग होने का असर मान रहे हैं। क्योंकि पूर्व में यह चुनाव पंच-सरपंचों के साथ ही होता आया है।

निर्देश : अधिग्रहित वाहन निर्धारित तिथि को सुपुर्द करें
चुनाव को लेकर अधिग्रहित किए गए वाहन निर्धारित तिथि को प्रभारी अधिकारी यातायात प्रकोष्ठ को सुपुर्द करना होगा। परिवहन अधिकारी सतीश कुमार ने बताया कि वाहनों की सुपुर्दगी नहीं होने की स्थिति में सबंधित वाहन मालिक के खिलाफ राजस्थान पंचायती राज अधिनियम के अन्तर्गत कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

यहां सबसे कम मतदान
नीमकाथाना इलाके के कुरबड़ा स्कूल के तीन बूथों पर सबसे कम 30.02 वोटिंग हुई। पाटन में वार्ड 2 के बूथ संख्या 11 पर केवल 31.39 फीसदी मतदान हुआ।

यहां सबसे ज्यादा मतदान
नीमकाथाना में आर्यन एकेडमी नयाबास रोड गोडावास कमरा नंबर आठ के बूथ पर सबसे ज्यादा 79.74 फीसदी वोटिंग हुई। वहीं पाटन में वार्ड 12 के बूथ संख्या 86 पर सबसे ज्यादा 79.34 प्रतिशत मतदान हुआ।

