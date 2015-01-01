पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पंचायत चुनाव:चिराना में उपप्रधान ने विजयी जुलूस निकाला, सीथल में प्रधान का अभिनंदन

पिलानी40 मिनट पहले
  • पंचायत चुनाव में प्रत्याशियों की जीत पर मिठाई बांटी, जश्न मनाया, अभिनंदन किया

पंचायत चुनावों में भाजपा की जीत शनिवार को गणेश कॉलोनी में मिठाई बांटकर खुशियां मनाई गई। भाजपा नगर मंडल अध्यक्ष नरेंद्र सिंह राठौड़ ने जिला प्रमुख व उप प्रमुख सहित प्रधान व उपप्रधान बनने पर शुभकामनाएं दी। इस मौके पर पूर्व मंडल अध्यक्ष मुरली मनोहर शर्मा, उपाध्यक्ष सतवीर राठौड़, प्रताप गौड़, महामंत्री दीपक वर्मा, सुरेंद्र शेखावत, वरिष्ठ कार्यकर्ता विक्रम राठौड़, रघुवीर मीणा, लक्ष्मीकांत शर्मा, विक्रम सैनी, सुरेंद्र सोनी, ओमप्रकाश मौजूद थे।

चिराना. नवलगढ़ पंचायत समिति की उपप्रधान बनी वार्ड नं 12 से निर्वाचित इंजी. ललिता जोया की जीत के उपलक्ष्य में शनिवार को विजयी जुलूस निकाला गया। डीजे की धुन पर नाचते गाते समर्थकों ने देवीपुरा, गोल्याणा, बागोरिया की ढाणी, चिराना, पहाडिला, लोहार्गल के मुख्य मार्गों से जुलूस निकाला। जहां जगह जगह उप प्रधान जोया का पुष्ष वर्षा व माल्यार्पण कर स्वागत किया गया। इस मौके पर जोरावर सिंह, अरविंद जोया, सुनील जोया, जगमोहन सिंह, ताराचंद सैनी, सुरेंद्र सैनी, अशोक सैनी, राकेश कल्याण, समंदर आदि मौजूद रहे।

बुगाला गांव से पंचायत समिति सदस्य बनने पर ओमप्रकाश बुगालिया का ग्रामीणों ने सम्मान किया। विजेंद्र जांगिड़ ने बताया कि नेत भोमिया मन्दिर के पास ग्रामीणों ने सम्मान किया। इस दौरान बुगालिया ने कहा कि गांव में पेयजल समस्या दूर करने व बदहाल रास्ते ठीक करवाने के प्रयास करेंगे। इस अवसर पर उपसरपंच रौनक गुप्ता, सुरेंद्र सोनी, मुरलीधर गुप्ता, फूलचंद बुगालिया, श्रीराम बुगालिया, विजेंद्र सिंह, रामचन्द्र बुगालिया, विजय चौधरी, रोहिताश बुगालिया आदि मौजूद रहे।

सीथल ग्राम पंचायत में शनिवार को उदयपुरवाटी पंचायत समिति की प्रधान माया गुर्जर का अभिनंदन किया गया। अध्यक्षता सरपंच संजू चौधरी ने की। विशिष्ट अतिथि जिला परिषद सदस्य अजय कुमार भालोठिया, पंचायत समिति सदस्य सुमन देवी, रामनिवास खटाणा, रघुवीर खटाणा आदि थे। इस दौरान प्रधान माया देवी को चुनड़ी ओढ़ाकर व जिला परिषद सदस्य अजय कुमार व रामनिवास खटाणा को माला व साफा पहनाकर स्वागत किया गया।

इस मौके पर धर्मपाल खेदड़, दाताराम गोरा, कैप्टन ओमप्रकाश महला, पूर्व सरपंच रघुवीर सिंह, महेंद्र महला, वीरेंद्र रेपस्वाल आदि उपस्थित थे। इधर केड पंचायत के छाबड़ियों की ढाणी में पूर्व जिला परिषद सदस्य राजेंद्र मेघवाल के कृषि फार्म हाउस पर रामनिवास खटाणा व पूर्व विधायक शुभकरण चौधरी का स्वागत किया गया। इस मौके पर पूर्व सरपंच चौथाराम, पूर्व सरपंच प्रभूदयाल, हेतराम खीचड़, शीशराम खटाणा, बजरंग लाल मौजूद थे।

