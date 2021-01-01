पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्यक्रम:भारत-पाक युद्ध (1971) विजय की 50वीं सालगिरह पर मशाल यात्रा पिलानी पहुंची

पिलानी2 घंटे पहले
पिलानी. सम्मानित करते मेजर जनरल रॉय।

भारत और पाकिस्तान के बीच 1971 में हुए युद्ध में विजय 50वीं सालगिरह पर भारतीय सेना द्वारा देश में निकाली जा रही मशाल यात्रा शुक्रवार को पिलानी पहुंची। बीईटी परिसर में हुए कार्यक्रम के मुख्य अतिथि मेजर जनरल राजेंद्र रॉय, एसएम जनरल ऑफिसर कमांडिंग, 61 सब एरिया थे। एनसीसी कैडेट्स ने देशभक्ति गीत की प्रस्तुति दी।

इसके बाद स्वर्णिम विजय वर्ष की मशाल के साथ बिरला मंदिर-शारदा पीठ से बिरला स्कूल पिलानी तक मशाल यात्रा निकाली गई। इस मौके पर डॉ. वीएन धोलाखंडी, कर्नल शौकत अली, कर्नल रावत, कर्नल जमील खान, कैप्टन आलोकेश सैन, संजय श्रीवास्तव, पवन वशिष्ठ, प्रभात यादव, शोभा वर्मा, डॉ. आरपी पारीक, डॉ. हरिसिंह सांखला, कैप्टन विकास यादव, कर्नल अवतार सिंह शेखावत, सरपंच हफीज खान धनूरी, शाहीन खान धनूरी, उम्मेद खान गिडानिया, कर्नल आरडी शर्मा, चंद्रशेखर राठौड़ व महीपाल सिंह पंघाल सहित अन्य लोग मौजूद थे।

वीर चक्र प्राप्त करने वालों सम्मानित

भारत-पाक युद्ध में वीर चक्र प्राप्त करने वाले मेजर महमूद हसन के पुत्र महमूद शाहीद खान को, ऑनरेरी कप्तान सुबेदार रामसिंह की पत्नी मिसरी देवी को, हवलदार निहाल सिंह, हवलदार दयानंद राम के परिजन को, हवलदार गंगाधर के पुत्र मोहन सिंह को, नायक रामकुमार को व सिपाही बिरधाराम के परिजनों को सम्मानित किया गया।

