कार्यक्रम:अस्पताल में दो लाख रुपए से बने टीनशैड का लोकार्पण

राजलदेसर19 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • राजलदेसर युवा विकास समिति की प्रेरणा से हाजी शकरू खां भाटी परिवार ने बनवाया

राजलदेसर युवा विकास समिति की प्रेरणा से हाजी शकरू खां भाटी परिवार की ओर से करीब दो लाख रुपए की लागत से बनवाए गए टीन शेड का लोकार्पण शुक्रवार को हाजी शकरू खां की पड़पाेती कशिश के जन्मदिन पर हुआ। हाकम अली की अध्यक्षता में हुए लोकार्पण समारोह के मुख्य अतिथि नायब तहसीलदार सुभाषचंद्र कुलहरि, व्यापार मंडल अध्यक्ष विष्णु स्वामी, युवा विकास समिति संरक्षक पवन झेडू, मुंशी खां, ओमप्रकाश कटारिया, अयूब बगड़ व डॉ संजय बुंदेला आदि मंचस्थ अतिथि थे। नायब तहसीलदार ने कहा कि भामाशाह व जनसहयोग से हम छोटी-छोटी चीजें जोड़कर कस्बे को और बेहतर बना सकते हैं।

समिति संरक्षक पवन झेडू व मंत्री मदन दाधीच ने समिति द्वारा अब तक करवाए गए सेवार्थ कार्यों के बारे में जानकारी दी। अस्पताल के प्रभारी डाॅ. संजय बुंदेला ने भामाशाहों व दानदाताओं के सहयोग से अस्पताल में कराए गए विकास कार्यों की जानकारी दी तथा अस्पताल में सीसीटीवी कैमरों की आवश्यकता जताई।

इस मौके पर समिति की ओर से भामाशाहों व कोरोना वॉरियर्स का माला पहना, प्रमाणपत्र व मोमेंटो प्रदान कर सम्मान किया गया। संचालन समिति संरक्षक ललित दाधीच ने किया। कार्यक्रम में इदरीश खत्री, मो. शरीफ छींपा, मुश्ताक भाटी, बाबूलाल भाटी, पवन बोथरा, छतरसिंह दुगड़, अयूब करीम, फैज मोहम्मद, नवाब, केमिस्ट एसोसिएशन अध्यक्ष मनफूल टांडी, इस्माइल, धनपत शर्मा, इब्राहिम, मांगीलाल निर्वाण अादि माैजूद रहे।

