रतनगढ़ में कार्रवाई:कार की पीछे की सीट में बने बॉक्स से 90 लाख के सोने के जेवर व साढ़े 10 लाख रु. नकद जब्त

रतनगढ़3 घंटे पहले
रतनगढ़. हाईवे पर पड़िहारा बस स्टैंड पर डीएसटी टीम व रतनगढ़ पुलिस द्वारा कार से जब्त की गई गोल्ड ज्वैलरी। - Dainik Bhaskar
रतनगढ़. हाईवे पर पड़िहारा बस स्टैंड पर डीएसटी टीम व रतनगढ़ पुलिस द्वारा कार से जब्त की गई गोल्ड ज्वैलरी।
  • एक किलो 836 ग्राम सोने के जेवर मिले, पश्चिम बंगाल के 3 लोग गिरफ्तार
  • दिल्ली से सरदारशहर गए, वहां 250 ग्राम सोने के जेवर बेचे, फिर सुजानगढ़ के लिए रवाना हुए

सुजानगढ़ की जिला विशेष टीम ने रतनगढ़ पुलिस के सहयोग से सोमवार रात पड़िहारा बस स्टैंड के पास मेगा हाईवे पर एक कार से 90 लाख रुपए के सोने के जेवरात व 10.47 लाख रुपए नकद जब्त कर तीन लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया। जेवरात व नकदी कार की पीछे की सीट के सेंटर में बनाए गए बॉक्स में छिपाकर रखे गए थे। मुखबिर की सूचना पर कार्रवाई की गई।

पुलिस के अनुसार डीएसटी टीम के हैड कांस्टेबल गोपालसिंह को सूचना मिली कि एक कार में जेवरात ले जाए जा रहे हैं। सूचना के आधार पर आरपीएस कैलाश कंवर के नेतृत्व में डीएसटी टीम के प्रभारी दशरथसिंह व गोपालसिंह की टीमों ने पड़िहारा में बस स्टैंड के पास मेगा हाईवे पर नाकाबंदी की। नाकाबंदी के दौरान सरदारशहर से सुजानगढ़ की तरफ जा रही कार को रुकवा कर पूछताछ की तो कार में सवार लोगों ने संतोषजनक जवाब नहीं दिया।

पुलिस ने कार की तलाशी ली तो कार के पीछे की सीट के सेंटर में बने बॉक्स में 10 लाख 47 हजार रुपए नकद व एक किलो 836 ग्राम सोने के विभिन्न प्रकार के जेवरात मिले। पुलिस ने कार में सवार सुशांत (38) पुत्र विपिन माझी निवासी मिदनापुर, दिब्यंदू (26) पुत्र प्रशांत सामंता, दिनेश (48) पुत्र कृष्णप्रसाद मंडल निवासी पश्चिम बंगाल को धारा 151 में गिरफ्तार कर जेवरात व नकदी बरामद किए। बरामद किए गए सोने के जेवरात की कीमत करीब 90 लाख रुपए आंकी गई है।

गिरफ्तार किए गए आरोपी।
गिरफ्तार किए गए आरोपी।

तस्करी या टैक्स चोरी, पूछताछ में चलेगा पता
डीएसटी टीम व रतनगढ़ पुलिस द्वारा पकड़े गए आरोपी बिना कागजों के सोने के जेवरात लेकर सोमवार को दिल्ली से रवाना होकर सरदारशहर गए थे। इन्होंने सरदारशहर में भी लगभग 250 ग्राम सोने के जेवरात किसी सर्राफा व्यापारी को बेचे थे। वहां से ये लोग सुजानगढ़ के लिए रवाना हुए। इस दौरान मुखबिर से जिला विशेष टीम के हैड कांस्टेबल गोपालसिंह को सूचना मिली कि एक कार सरदारशहर से सुजानगढ़ की तरफ जा रही है, जिसमें अवैध तस्करी का सामान है।

पुलिस से धक्का-मुक्की कर भागने का भी प्रयास
आरोपियों ने बचने के लिए पुलिस से धक्का-मुक्की कर भागने का भी प्रयास किया। पुलिस की सजगता के चलते तीनों आरोपी जेवरात व नकदी के साथ पकड़े गए। डीएसपी कैलाश कंवर के नेतृत्व में की गई कार्रवाई में जिला विशेष टीम के हैड कांस्टेबल दशरथसिंह, गोपालसिंह, विक्रमसिंह, धन्नाराम, कपिल शामिल थे। डीएसपी कैलाश कंवर ने बताया कि आरोपियों से पूछताछ जारी है। तस्करी का मामला है या टैक्स चोरी का, पूछताछ के बाद ही स्पष्ट हो पाएगा।

